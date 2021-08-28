In a dramatic turn of events, it now looks like the SC Villa Executive elections will not go ahead.

This comes after the Registered Trustees of Villa Members Trust (RTVMT), through their chairman Gerald Ssendawula, have instructed the Villa Electoral Committee (VEC) to stop the elections.

In a press statement released on Saturday afternoon, the RTVMT has notified VEC that they were served with a court order stopping the elections of the Villa Executive.

“We have been served with a court Order stopping the elections. We hereby direct you to stop the elections forthwith.” Read part of the statement which was also sent to the FUFA President Moses Magogo and the Villa interim Chairman William Nkemba.

It is understood that the RTVMT will hold a meeting later in the day before communicating to VEC the way forward.

Earlier on Saturday, VEC through it’s Chairperson Robert Kiggundu, had released a statement informing the public that the elections would be going ahead as planned until they were served with the Court Order.

The order was requested by one of the Villa Presidency aspirant Dennis Mbidde through Brenda Nambalirwa.

The Mbidde camp claims the elections are not free and far.

Mbidde is in the race against Member of Parliament Hon. Medard Lubega Ssegona.

Related

Continue Reading