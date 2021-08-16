Proline FC head coach Anthony Bongole expects a highly entertaining game against Gaddafi FC.

The two sides meet on Tuesday, August 17 in the FUFA Big League playoffs-final at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

To join Gaddafi in the final, Proline edged Blacks Power FC 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in the second playoff semi-final.

The Lugogo based side did it the had way as they came from a goal down to turn the game onto it’s head.

Paul Emokori gave Blacks Power a halftime lead before Brian Matto levelled matters five minutes into the second half. With seven minutes to play, substitute Brian Umony who had been on the pitch for just 12 minutes, scored the winning goal to send Bongole’s side into the final.

For Bongole, the victory proved that Proline still has their winning-touch despite spending a while with out action.

“Defeating Blacks Power is good motivation and it has showed me that our winning touch is still there. Bongole said.

“By the time we finished the regular season, we had a good winning-run as we won all of our final five games.

“This gives me high hopes that we can get promoted to the Uganda Premier League because we know that we can still win matches.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s crunch game, Bongole stresses that his side will go back and try to iron-out the mistakes they made on Sunday because the Gaddfi contest will be very tactical and they can not afford to make similar mistakes.

“We will go back and talk the game over with the technical team and see how we will be able to to sort out the mistakes we made against Blacks Power.

“The game on Tuesday will be more tactical and I think people will enjoy it because both teams are good so I expect good football.”

To get here, Proline finished second in the Elgon group behind eventual winners Tooro United FC.

Having been in the Uganda Premier League before, it is easy to suggest that they will have an edge over Gaddafi who are making their maiden appearance at this stage.

Arua Hill SC and Tooro United FC have already earned their spots in next season’s UPL after winning the Rwenzori and Elgon groups, respectively.

The two will clash at Njeru, also on Tuesday, to determine the FUFA Big League champion of the 2020/21 season.

Related