Moses Basena has been named as replacement for Livingstone Mbabazi for the role of assistant coach of the the Uganda Cranes.

Mbabazi is understood to have opted to remain as Arua Hill SC head coach rather than become Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic assistant.

The announcement was made by FUFA on Saturday, August 10.

“Mbabazi opted to remain at his club yet FUFA’s objective is to have a National team coach who is not attached to any club.” FUFA said in a statement.

Mbabazi recently secured a coaching job with newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Arua Hill Sports Club.

Basena who has been without a club is no stranger to Micho having worked together in respective roles at club level (SC Villa)

Basena is also no stranger to the national side having taken charge on interim basis in 2017 after Micho left, only to return a few days ago.

Micho recently summoned a preliminary squad of 30 players to prepare for both the local and foreign training camps prior to the first World Cup Qualifier game against Kenya next month.

The players have today entered a residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel after undergoing a mandatory COVID-19 test

After the camp, the team will travel to Jordan where they will have two friendly games against the Syria National Team on 23rd and 26th August.

The team will then depart for Ethiopia on 27th August for another friendly game two days later. The remaining foreign based players will join the team there.

After the friendly game against Ethiopia, Uganda Cranes contingent will then move to Nairobi, Kenya on 31st August ahead of the first 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier game against the Harambee Stars.

Uganda is in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers alongside Kenya, Rwanda and Mali.