2021 AfroBasket

South Sudan vs Uganda

Kigali Arena, Rwanda

Sunday, 29-08-2021 @7pm

The Silverbacks, will be out to register a second victory at the 2021 AfroBasket Championships, on Sunday.

George Galanopoulos’ side take on South Sudan in their final Group D game at the Kigali Arena.

Heading into the game, Uganda has won once and lost the other of their first two games.

After a 93-55 loss to Senegal in the opening fixture, the Silverbacks responded in style as they dispatched Cameroon 80-66 on Friday afternoon.

It was a game that saw the Silverbacks function proper on both ends of the floor as the shots sank in and the defence was up for the challenge.

This was a response to the defeat to the Lions on Monday and Galanopoulos says his side is ready to go again and they will attempt to exploit South Sudan.

“The mood is great and the guys are ready. Galanopoulos said.

“For us the technical team, we still have time to prepare for the game by watch more film and ensuring we exploit South Sudan on both ends of the floor.

“This team responds well to both success and failure. We just need to approach every opponent as if it is the last game we are going to play.”

About the opposition, Galanopoulos says they are a good team but his side will be ready for the challenge.

“South Sudan are scrappy, energetic, young and athletic. They get after the ball fast on both ends of the floor and also have very good scorers of the basketball.

“I think they will be a handful for us but we only prepare for the next game and we are ready to face them.”

South Sudan are yet to hit top gear in the competition and just like Uganda, they take a 1-1 record into their final group game.

They were handed a 20-0 loss against Cameroon on Monday after several players on the Indomitable Lions’ team tested positive for COVID-19.

Two days later, they were thumped 104-75 by Senegal and now head into Sunday’s game needing to avoid defeat so as to ensure they seal a spot in the elimination round.

The other group D game will see Cameroon take on Senegal.

The top side in each of the four groups qualifies for the quarter finals while the first and second runners ups enter the elimination round.

The other games on Sunday

-Kenya vs Mali @1pm

-Nigeria vs Ivory Coast @4pm

-Senegal vs Cameroon @10pm

