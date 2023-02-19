KAMPALA —Allan Kato better known as Iconic Kent Kris a youthful fashionista has been tipped to become the next big thing in social media influencing.

Iconic Kent Kris—birth name— Allan Kato was born on the 13 November 2003 in Kampala, Uganda. He grew up in Kawempe division where he was raised by a single mother. Kent Kris has 6 sisters and one twin brother and he is the last born in their family.

Early life and education

Career

Iconic Kent Kris birth name Allan Kato is a social media influencer, fashionista and a YouTuber with over 1M+ honest fans. Iconic Kent Kris aka Allan Kato is also running a foundation and he has helped a lot of poor families and Children in his home village. Kent Kris has over 500K+ followers on Instagram and 15k+ subscribers on YouTube. Kent Kris has made a lot of money from Instagram and YouTube through collaborating with brands on sponsored posts, affiliate marketing and selling promos and ads using his handles.

Achievements

For a young man who came from a poor family managed by a single mother and his 6 elder sisters and one twin brother. In 2022 Iconic Kent Kris managed to buy his first piece of land worth 30M UGX in Kampala at the age of 18 and built rentals on it, later along he also built her mum a house with the help of his sisters and today he has achievements worth 200M+, this is really a great milestone for a 19 year old to achieve all those great things without anyone’s support.

Awards

Iconic Kent Kris has been nominated in over 30 awards and he has won over 10 awards and these are the categories of awards he has in his trophy case;

• Male Influencer of the Year

• Male Fashionista

• Famous Fashion King of the year

• Male most dressed influencer

• Male Model of the year

• Life/ Style Fashion Icon

• Fashion Icon of the year.

Inspirations

Iconic Kent Kris has been inspired by a lot of celebrities and successful entrepreneurs in Uganda. Kent Kris says that he is a big fan of Bobi Wine, Fik Fameica, Spice Diana, Eddy Kenzo, Abyranz, Sheebah and many more Ugandan celebrities. He is also inspired by Ugandan businessmen like Ham, SK Mbuga & Kirumira. Those people have inspired him a lot and that’s why he is working so had to make sure he be like them in things like their lifestyle, fame and achievements in one way or another.

Future Plans

Iconic Kent Kris has a dream of becoming a TV & Radio Personality and he sets to go back to school so that he can archive his dream career.

His love for Entertainment is resulting him to become a media personality so that he can hang out with his favorite celebrities. Iconic Kent Kris also has a dream of becoming a traveler and he is set to start his journey of traveling the World. He also wants to become a real estate investor and that’s why he is investing into building rentals.

Iconic Kent Kris calls himself a dream chaser and indeed he is working hard, those are one of the future plans the young celebrated influencer is chasing for.

