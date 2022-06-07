KAMPALA – Alex Ndawula, a renowned Ugandan radio personality passed on at the of 59. Ndawula died at St Francis Nsambya Hospital on Monday, May 06.

He was first reported admitted at Nsambya in January 2022, with some suspecting a Covid-19 infection.

Sources close to the legendary presenter also said he has been in and out of hospital over the last year.

Ndawula joined the deejaying profession in the 1990s when the FM mode had taken over the Kampala airwaves.

He began his radio career at Sanyu FM in 1993 and later joined Capital FM in 1994. He was briefly ‘fired’ in 2003 but later recalled due to public demand.

In 2017, Alex Ndawula announced his retirement from radio after working with Capital FM for over 20 years

A farewell party was organized in which the radio legend was reportedly gifted with a Toyota Prado and a cash prize of UGX30million as gratitude for the years he had been at the station.

However, he would announce his comeback the following year 2018, this time joining Jazz FM in Ntinda, and co-hosting an evening show with his former co-presenter, Christine Mawadri

Ndawula and Christine rocked the Capital FM airwaves in the 1990s and 2000s with the famous morning show, where they were later joined by Oualanyah Columbus. The trio were for several years voted the best breakfast show team.

He was most famous for hosting ‘Dance Force’ and ‘Overdrive’ programmes

Early childhood

Ndawula was born in the United States in New York City in 1963. Following his father’s death, the family relocated to Uganda, when he was just eight years.

He went to St Mary’s College Kisubi, then went to Nairobi before joining Namasagali for my High school and then Nakawa Technical Institute where he pursued Marketing far from his dream of Architecture.

He was married to Drucila who he accused of walking out of their marriage in 2014.

Related

Continue Reading