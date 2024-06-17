KAMPALA – Outgoing Leader of the Opposition and now Parliamentary Commissioner Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba is undoubtedly a man on his way out having fallen out with the Kavule establishment.

The fall out according to sources seems to have a bearing on the controversial one off service award from the parliamentary commission. Many have argued that the fall out happened much earlier even before the dirty money scandal emerged but nobody knows why Kyagulanyi and Mpuuga took different directions and refused to reconcile.

What appeared to be a simple dispute based on the normal wear and tear among party faithful has seen the Mpuuga group threatening to secede. The harsh tone of Abed Bwanika who appears to be the mouth piece of the new outfit is up in arms and often makes statements showing there is no turning back. We are told they have already identified a name, slogans, symbols and signatures for a new party registration with the Electoral Commission.

It is now in black and white, Mpuuga and his getaway group is in the final stages of becoming autonomous but how easy can it get. I know for sure that registering a political party in these end times is almost impossible. If any party can be allowed registration, then be sure the NRM party has an invincible hand behind the move with a view of using some people to remain in power while juggling the so called opposition. If all goes according to plan, we may not have a formidable opposition any time soon.

The hard talk so far shows battle line have been drawn, the country is likely to see a re incarnation of a “Semei Kakungulu” emerge with a new face, different agenda but with the same character of selling his people for gain. The only difference is that unlike the first Semei Kakungulu who moved to the east, this one will focus his demobilization plan on Busiro and Buddu and some parts of Singo counties within Buganda to create a new political force that will temporarily leave the National Unity Platform (NUP) on clutches.

I want my readers to know that whatever is going on is not accidental, it was planned when the government realized Kyagulanyi had successfully registered a political party behind the scenes and that is why some official of the electoral commission who endorsed the registration were fired for no good reasons. I have no doubts in my mind that some people within people power were approached to destroy NUP from within. By luck, Kyagulanyi managed to avoid placing them in decision making positions hence their bitterness and frustration.

Otherwise, these mercenaries who were well positioned would have taken over the party and formed quorum to eject Kyagulanyi from the Presidency and perhaps sell the party as some FDC leaders did and left some party leaders especially in Buganda, the north and Ankole in the cold. Now when you hear sentiments like I can’t judge Mpuuga because he is a fellow Muganda, a fellow Lawyer, a fellow catholic, my role model, my friend, my fellow Budduian, my former old boy, my neighbor, my age mate, then just know there is a sealed deal beneath.

The departure of Mpuuga and group will undoubtedly affect the party’s political gains made since 2017 when they first emerged as people power but will not break NUP’s back. Now that they have a party headquarters and a leadership institute, they will bounce back with a new set of leaders to steer the party to another level. All they need is Kyagulanyi’s fire power, the magnetic energy but unfortunately, they cannot be guaranteed of a block vote in Buganda.

It is normal for party leaders to get misunderstandings but splitting has never been the best option. For instance, Mpuuga and Bwanika cannot say they made attempts to reconcile with the Kavule leadership on any given day. Ask Besigye and his group who broke away from NRM to create Reform Agenda if they considered themselves a successful party. If they did, why did they change their name to Forum for Democratic Change? How viable is it for FDC to again form another political party and expect to galvanize support before 2026?

Now that Kiiza Besigye has lost his charisma and does not intend to contest in 2026, Lukwago is sick and Semujju Nganda has made it clear he will soon quit FDC, I don’t see any one capable of steering a breakaway of FDC. Truth be told, there is a problem we must look into as country in a more objective manner if multiparty democracy must thrive.

There is a group of FDC leaders not willing to follow Nandala and Amurait like Semujju Nganda, Munyagwa, Nsibambi, Erias Lukwago among others. Another group of UPC members are not willing to follow Akena and certainly the DP block members like Lulume Bayiga, Lumu, Lubega Mukaku, Mike Mabikke etc with no clear political affiliation, it is almost certain that they will join Mpuuga to create another force within Buganda to weaken and counter NUP.

That explains why the Mpuuga group is always blaming NUP and its foot soldiers for attacking Bulange Mengo and its leaders mainly the Katikiro from whom they have been demanding for the whereabouts of the Kabaka. Their argument is that out of the 57 MPs, 55 are from Buganda and that is why Kyagulanyi must kiss the feet of Buganda to remain afloat. That is what the Mpuuga group wants to exploit to navigate the turbulent political waters come 2026.

They want to use the Katikiro as a spring board to propel their agenda and that is why they have invited him to grace their so called thanksgiving ceremony this month in Masaka. This new formation will also snatch a few people from the independents like Nsereko and will even take a few from the National Resistance Movement. Unfortunately, their plans are myopic in nature, for they are hinged on ethnicity and will not go beyond the borders of Buganda.

It is a pity that we have learnt nothing from our historical mistakes to the extent that we still want to form political parties affiliated to religion and tribes. That partly explains why the Democratic Party has remained hospitalized with no hope of getting out of the intensive care unit. This is exactly where the Mao group found the party before delivering it to the mortuary.

Kyagulanyi should also be prepared to lose some of his Members of Parliament to the NRM while some may opt to contest in the next election as independents. The behavior of some members during burial of Pascal Ssekasamba, a younger brother of former democratic party secretary general Mathias Nsubuga, in Lwengo District was a precursor. Then came Kyagulanyi’s Masaka mammoth crowd that threw a spanner in the works.

Earlier in the day, Kimanya Kabonera MP Abed Bwanika attacked the NUP president openly almost engaging in a fist fight. Dr Bwanika told Kyagulanyi and his team to stop undermining Katikiro of Buganda and Mpuuga. In a rejoinder Kyagulanyi apologized to the mourners for the uncouth behavior of his members including Bwanika and humbly distanced himself from the accusations telling the gatherers he had never asked his supporters to attack anyone.

No wonder last night I had a dream may require interpretation from the social media sorcerers. In my dream, I saw a number of people I know travelling on a black engine canoe. I didn’t notice the man in charge of the engine but he looked absent minded and distressed. Initially I thought they were NUP MPS but a closer looked showed they were without red beret and were not even wearing red colours. There was a strong wave and a lot of turbulence on the water. Their canoe was partially empty and appeared like they were looking for more followers.

I was able to recognize Michael Kakembo, Abed Bwanika, Medard Ssegona, Jimmy Lwanga, Kazibwe Bashir, Allan Ssewanyana, Joyce Bagala, Florence Namayanja, Nanyondo Victoria, Katabaazi Francis, Christine Nandagire, Joseph Kigozi Ssempala, Kiyaga, Charles Tebandeke, Juliet Nakabuye, Robert Sekitoleko, Nalule Aisha, Fred Kayondo, Fortunate Nantongo, Mpalanyi Lukwago, Joan Namutawe, Nsegumire Kibedi, Nsubuga Paul, Matovu Charles, Kanyike Ronald, Nakiyembe Sebuwufu, Namugga Goret, Brenda Nabukenya, Muhammad Ssegirinya, Kagabo Twaha, Muwanga Kivumbi and some other person who looked like Ssewungu among others. They were still in the middle of the lake but they appeared disturbed.

Then I saw vehicles ferrying people from the nearby geographical Districts of Masaka, Lyantonde, Mpigi, Rakai, Sembabule, Lwengo, Kalungu, Bukomansimbi while others travelled from Kampala. The crowds were securely protected by both the Uganda Police and the army. At first I thought it was an NRM function until I saw Hon. Dr Hilderman singing.

I didn’t pay much attention to what transpired next because I was on a speed boat headed a different direction. I also heard a faint voice on the canoe receiving a call and referring to somebody on the other side as Right Honourable, I think he was directing the speaker or her Deputy where the venue was. Finally I saw Katonga Bridge had curved in before Peter Mayiga could cross to Masaka for the function, no wonder the speaker opted for air transport.

Indeed I must have been dreaming because I know as much as the Katikiro does that he is a leader in a cultural institution and cannot be seen to take an active role in a political function to launch a political outfit disguised as a thanksgiving ceremony. A former FDC die hard lady cum power broker, traitor and now a state Minister in the central government will be present.

By the time I woke up from my dream, I read on social media that there was an initiation ceremony in Masaka for people who have converted and intend to go for a political pilgrimage in the next two years. They have been given all the resources required to implement their agenda. They will be given some form of immunity from petitions, suits be is criminal or civil and are on course to distabilise the whims of democracy. End of dream.

Wadada Rogers is a commentator on political, legal and social issues. Wadroger @yahoo.ca

