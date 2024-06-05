The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has announced a month-long extension for the mass enrollment and renewal exercise for national IDs, now set to commence by the end of July 2024.

The exercise, initially scheduled to begin on June 1, 2024, aims to register and renew expiring identity cards for approximately 30 million Ugandans. Despite initial concerns over delays in procurement and funding, NIRA has assured the public that the exercise will run smoothly until January 2025.

Ugandan citizens aged 16 and above are eligible for registration, which will cover all parishes across the country. The registration process will include the addition of iris biometrics, making the national IDs more secure.

To ensure efficiency, NIRA has set up mobile enrollment sites in all districts, and has emphasized that registration and renewal are free of charge, except for express services.

“The extension is a precautionary measure to ensure a smooth and efficient exercise,” said a NIRA spokesperson. “We are committed to providing quality service to all citizens, and we assure the public that their registration and renewal will be done without any hassle.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

