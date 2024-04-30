Our workplaces are second homes, consuming a significant portion of our waking hours. Employers who prioritize a safe and healthy environment cultivate a space where employees can not only be productive but also thrive. The question isn’t just about getting the job done; it’s about fostering an environment that produces high-quality work while valuing the well-being of your team.

My experience in the Human Resource department at Roke Telkom, has taught me that as employers, the onus is on us to go beyond the buzzwords and cultivate true well being of the employees. It is important that we put policies in place that will cater for the employees’ mental health, create a supportive work environment and practice small gestures that will create a ripple effect and ultimately, increase productivity.

A Ugandan Ministry of Health study revealed that over 61% of the population experiences mental health challenges. For many, the workplace is a significant contributor. The lines between work and personal life can blur, leading to an unhealthy identification with one’s job title.

Depression can creep in unnoticed, disguised as workaholism or an intense focus that isolates employees. It’s crucial to move beyond simply acknowledging mental health and take concrete steps to address it.

Your responsibility is to create a work environment that feels welcoming and inclusive. Team-building activities like retreats or group exercise sessions can be a great starting point.

Furthermore, consider: Anti-harassment campaigns that will ensure a workplace free from harassment and promote respectful interactions, employee counselling that will give employees access to mental health professionals for confidential support, equip employees with the skills to navigate professional interactions effectively, through workshops, and put safety first, especially in physically demanding jobs, by providing proper safety gear to protect your team.

It’s often the little things that make a big difference. By prioritizing employee well-being, you’ll cultivate a sense of appreciation and empowerment, leading to a more productive and engaged workforce. Focus on creating a safe space, and watch your team flourish and deliver their best work.

Timothy Mugenyi is the Human Resources and Administration Manager at Roke Telkom.

