KAMPALA – Established in 1966, by Act of Parliament, The Bank of Uganda is wholly owned by the government Bank of Uganda and was opened on 15th August 1966. It is 100% owned by the Government of Uganda but is not a government Department. Bank of Uganda conducts all its activities in close association with the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED). The board of directors of the Bank of Uganda is the bank’s supreme policy-making body. It is chaired by the governor or, in his or her absence, by the deputy governor. The duties and powers of the board are specified by the Bank of Uganda Act. This Act makes the board responsible for the general management of the affairs of the bank. The board formulates policy and ensures that anything required to be done by the bank under the statute as well as anything else that is within or incidental to the functioning of the bank is carried out. The president of Uganda appoints both the governor and the deputy governor, on the advice of the cabinet, for five-year renewable terms. Other members of the board (not fewer than four and not more than six) are appointed by the minister of finance for three-year renewable terms. The secretary to the treasury is an ex-officio member of the board.

Where does the BOU derive its Mandate? The bank is mandated under Article 162 (1) of the Constitution to promote and maintain the stability of the value of the currency of Uganda; to regulate the currency system in the interest of the economic progress of Uganda and to encourage and promote economic development and the efficient utilization of the resources. Are the big SACCOs outside this mandate?

Legal Framework; Financial Institutions Amendment Bill 2003, Part 1 – ( i) Meaning of “Credit institution business” means the business of accepting deposits of money from the public repayable after a fixed period or after notice and of employing those deposits wholly or partly by lending or any other means for the account and at the risk of the person accepting the deposits; Where does this leave financial Institutions that accept deposits including Large SACCOs?

What readers must know about where the Central Bank derives its absolute Mandate?

Financial Institutions Licensing Regulations (2005)

Financial Institutions Credit Reference Regulations (2005)

Microfinance Deposit Taking Institutions Regulations (2004)

Foreign Exchange (Forex Bureaux and Money Remitters) Regulations (2006)

Financial Institutions (Revision of Minimum Capital Requirements) Instrument (2010)

Financial Consumer Protection Guidelines (2011)

Anti Money Laundering Regulations (2009)

Provisions for External Auditors (2010)

Regulation on mergers, acquisitions and takeovers (2008)

Regulation on reporting requirements of internal auditors (2006)

The Uganda’s Banking Structure in Tiers and the root cause for contradictions and fear.

In Uganda, the term “bank tier” typically refers to the categorization of banks based on their capital base, operational scope, and regulatory requirements. While there isn’t a universally standardized definition, the tiers generally represent the following:

Tier 1 banks are typically the largest and most established financial institutions, they have a significant capital base, often operating nationally and sometimes internationally, Tier 1 banks usually offer a wide range of financial products and services, including retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, and wealth management and these banks are subject to the most stringent regulatory requirements and supervision due to their systemic importance and size (All Commercial Banks are in tier 1 category)

Tier 2 banks are typically smaller than Tier 1 banks but still significant in terms of size and operations, they may operate regionally or nationally, offering a variety of banking services similar to Tier 1 banks but possibly with a more limited scope and while Tier 2 banks are subject to regulatory oversight, their requirements may not be as stringent as those for Tier 1 banks (Credit Instructions)

Micro Deposit-taking Institutions Act, Tier 3 banks are smaller banks that may operate at a local or regional level, they usually offer basic banking and Microfinance services such as savings accounts, loans, and possibly some limited investment products, Tier 3 banks might serve specific communities or niche markets and may have a more localized focus compared to Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks (These are basically called Micro Deposit

Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions and Money Lenders Act, 2016; An Act to establish the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority; to provide for the licensing and management of tier 4 microfinance institutions; to provide for management and control of money lending business; to establish the SACCO Stabilization Fund; to establish a SACCO Savings Protection Scheme; to provide for a Central Financing Facility; to provide for licensing of money lenders; to provide for self-help groups and commodity microfinance; to provide for receivership and liquidation of a tier 4 microfinance institution; to repeal the Money Lenders Act, Cap. 273 and, for related matte

The Paradox of BOU regulating Large SACCOS.

Which are the large SACCOs?

BoU considers large SACCOs as those that have voluntary savings over Shs1.5 billion and institutional capital of Shs 500 million, and these are about 40 in number, mainly found in central and western Uganda.

Which Institutions are at the Centre of the Large SACCO’s Regulation and Supervision Paradox?

Bank of Uganda, Ministry of Finance and Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority, Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives Development Vs Uganda Cooperative Credit and Savings Union and Uganda Cooperative Alliance. But the World Bank group is silent party in this Crisis.

The basis of the BOU Big SACCOs regulation Paradox.

KAMPALA, September 26, 2023 Monitor News Paper – The Bank of Uganda [BoU] will not continue with its plans to regulate large SACCOs until court rules on the case lodged by Uganda Cooperative Savings and Credit Union [UCSCU], the apex body of financial cooperatives in the country.

UCSCU ran to court in mid-August 2023 following a BoU notice indicating they were ready to license, regulate, and supervise large SACCOs upon getting a nod from the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development. In a letter dated July 31, 2023, to UCSCU, Ivan Amagaragariho, a director in BoU noted, “We received policy guidance from the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development that cleared Bank of Uganda to proceed with the implementation of the large SACCO mandate in May 2023 and accordingly the Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institutions [Registered Societies] Regulations, 2023 were approved, signed off and published in the Uganda Gazette on June 2, 2023.”

BoU considers large SACCOs as those that have voluntary savings over Shs1.5 billion and institutional capital of Shs500 million, and these are about 40 in number, mainly found in central and western Uganda. Such large SACCOs include Wazalendo SACCO, Parliamentary SACCO, UN staff SACCO, Shuuku SACCO, Muhame SACCO, KYAPS SACCO, Kigarama Peoples’ SACCO, Rukiiga SACCO, Lyamujungu SACCO, Prisons SACCO, EXODUS SACCO, Ankore Farmers’ SACCO, Mushanga SACCO, Muhame SACCO, Ankole Farmers’ SACCO, and EBO SACCO among several others which the central bank wants to regulate under the recently enacted Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institutions [Registered Societies] Regulations, 2023.

However, UCSCU through M/S Moriah Advocates wants court to establish whether the Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institutions [Registered Societies] Regulations, 2023 are applicable or valid when Parliament rejected the provisions in the Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institutions [Amendment] Bill, 2022 which sought to bring registered societies under the supervision and regulation of BoU.

UCSCU also wanted court to determine whether Section 110 of the Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions and Money Lenders Act, 2016 can be a basis for making the Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institutions (Registered Societies) Regulations, 2023.

Further, UCSCU wanted court to determine whether BoU can legally license, regulate and supervise registered societies under or basing on the Microfinance Deposit Taking Institutions [Amendment] Act, 2023.

UCSCU in the application still wants court to establish if there is no contradiction between the Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions and Money Lenders Act, 2016 and the Cooperative Societies [Amendment] Act, 2020, as regards licensing, regulating and supervising Registered Societies.

Upon the determination of the issues raised, UCSCU also wants court to issue a permanent injunction restraining the central bank from licensing, regulating and supervising the subject registered societies until Parliament has cured the contradiction by way of an amendment.

UCSCU wanted further a consequential order issued suspending and/or nullifying the Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institutions [Registered Societies] Regulations SI No. 54 of 2023 and a declaration be made that all SACCOs should be under a single regulator.

Accordingly, the central bank had already put in place structures to work out the regulation, and help the big SACCOs develop further. “The bank [BoU] was ready to start off regulation, as a responsibility to help the sector manage resources better. The Central Bank urges that despite the existence of the court case, BoU is engaged in negotiations with key partners in the SACCO sector to make regulation and supervision a success.

Unanswered questions that need further debate?

Can the government contradict the law by nullifying the Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institutions SI No. 54 of 2023? And what are the monetary and legal implications of nullifying this clause?

Does the contradiction between Tier 4 of the Microfinance Institutions and Money Lenders Act, 2016 and the Cooperative Societies [Amendment] Act, 2020, as regards licensing, regulating and supervising Registered Societies Override Article 162 (1) of the Constitution and the Financial institution act 2003?

If the court rules against BOU, will the government amend article 162 (1) of the constitution?

If court rules in favor of BOU, are the large SACCOs ready for regulation and Supervision with stringent standards?

How much time and resources are needed for Large SACCO’s to prepare for regulation and Supervision by BOU?

Will the large SACCOs be referred to another regulator if they fail to meet BOU supervisory standards or they shall risk to close business.

The World Bank Group and why is it interested?

Where is the hidden interest of the World Bank Group?

Many cooperators believe that the ambitious project for the Bank of Uganda trying to capture and regulate SACCOS was engineered by world bank with its geopolitical and economic interests. It is said that the World has financed research, training and benchmark exercises to build capacity of the BOU management in preparation to supervise Large SACCOs and to accordingly to World Bank, Deeper finance can unlock growth accelerators by;

Successful emerging countries that have achieved rapid, equitable economic growth have been characterized by their ability to develop deep financial systems that effectively mobilize savings and intermediate resources to productive activities.

Uganda’s financial system has emerged in the context of a broader set of market-oriented policy reforms that involved liberalization of the financial sector in the 1990s.

The high cost of finance has been a major constraint to finance in Uganda. According to the Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Report (2020-2021), in terms of the affordability of financial services index, Uganda ranks in 120th place out of 138 countries, with a steady decline in its position over recent years.

Improving access to finance in Uganda cannot be achieved through any one single measure. Rather, it requires a multi-faceted approach to address the many challenges that constrain access to financial services, especially the high cost and low public confidence in the financial institutions

In order to improve the mobilization of savings, consumers must have greater confidence in the safety and integrity of financial institutions and easier access to the services these institutions provide.

Lastly around the world, many countries have realized that access to financial services can generate increased economic activity and reduce income inequalities by enabling lower-income households and the self-employed to become more productive and resilient.

WHY THE FEAR? BOU SAYS DO NOT FEAR US AS WE ARE HERE FOR GOOD;

Large SACCOs (Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations) may have fear about Bank of Uganda (BoU) regulations for several reasons:

Compliance Costs: SACCOs, which are typically smaller financial institutions, may find it challenging to comply with the regulatory requirements set by the Bank of Uganda. These requirements could involve reporting standards, capital adequacy ratios, governance structures, and operational guidelines. Meeting these standards might require significant investments in resources, technology, and expertise, which could strain SACCO’s finances.

Compliance costs include improving business premises for suitability (suitability of doing business), improving treasury management infrastructure, investment in research and development for the introduction on new branches and products and services, recruitment of qualified managers e.g. professional accountants throughout the branch network, ICT systems that meet high standards and comprehensive tax compliancy.

Regulatory Oversight: Being subject to BoU regulations means that SACCOs must undergo regular audits, inspections, and scrutiny by regulatory authorities. This oversight ensures compliance with financial regulations and safeguards against malpractices such as fraud, mismanagement, or misuse of funds. However, some SACCOs may perceive this oversight as intrusive or burdensome, particularly if they have limited administrative capacity or experience.

Strict regulation oversight comes with sanctions, penalties and fines especially the SACCO does not comply and these include sanctions on opening up new branches, recruitment of new staff, no salary increments and introduction of new products. penalties and fines depend up on the gravity of the offence however this is aimed at improving efficiency and productivity in the long run. SACCOs shall no longer carry out any other business apart from savings and credit.

Limited Autonomy: The International Cooperative No 4 calls for Autonomy and independence and BoU regulations may impose restrictions on certain activities or investments that SACCOs can undertake. These limitations could affect the SACCO’s ability to innovate, diversify its services, or pursue growth opportunities. Some SACCOs may fear losing their autonomy and flexibility in decision-making under stricter regulatory frameworks.

The requirement for fit and proper test will eliminate many SACCO shareholders from competing for leadership roles in their respective cooperatives. BOU had a regulation to vet elected leaders/directors and if they would not meet the qualification, a rejection notice is issued for new leaders to be elected. AGM shall no longer be the top authority/ organ in decision making and this means members shall be disfranchised from the decision-making process.

Risk Management Requirements: BoU regulations often mandate SACCOs to implement robust risk management practices to protect depositors’ funds and ensure financial stability. This includes establishing credit risk assessment mechanisms, liquidity management policies, and adequate loan loss provisioning and write-offs while implementing these measures may require additional expertise and resources, which smaller SACCOs may find challenging to acquire or maintain.

There is a very strict regulation on lending rates, lending ratios, liquidity management ratios, and lending limits for staff, Board members and members based on the SACCOs core capital. As For Non-Performing Loans (NPL) and Portfolio at risk there is a stringent standard by the regulator and foe example if all large SACCO are subjected to 100% provisioning and write-offs in order to meet the BOU standard, they would consequently make losses in the short run with demeriting key performance indicators and thus downsizing, merging and business closer as a last option.

Capital Requirements: BoU regulations may stipulate minimum capital requirements for SACCOs to operate effectively. Ensuring compliance with these requirements may necessitate raising additional capital through member contributions, retained earnings, or external financing. SACCOs with limited financial resources may struggle to meet these capitalization requirements, which could hinder their growth and sustainability. Bank of Uganda.

Thursday, 6 July 2023 – The public is hereby informed that in exercise of his powers under the Financial Institutions Act, 2004 (as amended), the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development issued the Financial Institutions (Revision of Minimum Capital Requirements) Instrument, 2022, on 16 December 2022 thereby revising the minimum capital required for a financial institution license. As the supervisor of financial institutions, the Bank of Uganda (BoU), informs the public that the implementation of the revised minimum paid-up capital requirements by commercial banks and credit institutions has been largely successful and remains on course. Under the instrument, commercial banks were required to maintain a minimum paid-up capital of UGX 120 billion, and credit institutions of UGX 20 billion by 31 December 2022. These capital thresholds will be further raised to UGX 150 billion for commercial banks and UGX 25 billion for credit institutions by 30 June 2024. The higher minimum paid-up capital requirements are intended to enhance the financial system’s resilience to shocks, promote financial stability, and advance the capacity of the financial institution to meet the growing needs of a dynamic economy.

The Implications.

The shareholders of Opportunity moved a resolution to downsize from a commercial Bank status to Micro Deposit Taking Institution status.

Uganda Women Finance Trust bank had to look for an investor (Access Bank) to capitalize or risk sanctions by BOU

Once Large SACCOs are regulated by the Bank of Uganda, the minimum capital requirement standard will require them to capitalize and this can be revised from time to time.

My Personal Experience:

My personal experience at PRIDE Micro Ltd (MDI) and Ugafode Ltd (MDI) when they were transforming from microfinance status to Micro Deposit taking institutions (MDI’S) and being regulated by BOU was twofold; There were stringent restrictions in operational systems that attracted sanctions, fines and penalties. There is a lot of overprovisions for new entrants which disrupts the workflow process and on a positive note the regulation came with pride and motivation for staff as they would compete for jobs in other regulated financial institutions like commercial banks, greater visibility and confidence on the side of management, confidence building and Royalty by customers and this because customers only need safety for their deposits.

BOU says regulation and Supervision come with opportunity and benefits; Big SACCOS should have a positive approach with enough preparation;

While there is fear, big SACCOs are holding substantial deposits and billions of loan portfolio and thus being regulated by a weak entity can be a source of disaster in the short and long run. Article 162 (1) of the Constitution mandates BOU to promote and maintain the stability of the value of the currency of Uganda and below are the opportunities and benefits being regulated.

Confidence building by customers and thus attracting more deposits and customer royalty

Funders and investors will have more confidence and thus attracting local and direct foreign investment

Development of the business systems and advanced reporting structures

Professionalizing employees and thus reduced operational risks

Research and development and thus making informed decisions when introducing new branches and products

Safety of the depositor’s money in case of collapse and liquidation

Motivation of employees to work for regulated institutions which shades light on their career exposure

SACCOs shall be sensitive on risk profile and thus reducing default rates

Safe guards on work hazards and appropriate insurance/medical policies for employees

Reduced insider lending which has given trouble to many SACCOs in Uganda

To concentrate on attracting deposits and lending as the core business for which they were registered and regulated.

But still the fear is derived from the fact that BOU has regulated and supervised many financial institutions which have collapsed while still under its strict surveillance and therefore what guarantee /assurance do the big SACCOs have?

Overall, while regulatory oversight by the Bank of Uganda is intended to safeguard the interests of depositors and promote financial stability, SACCOs may fear the potential challenges and constraints associated with complying with these regulations. Some SACCOs may become aversive by lowering or downsizing their business volumes and restricting growth such that they remain below the regulation and supervision thresh hold by the central Bank. Balancing the need for regulation with the preservation of SACCOs’ unique characteristics, social ideology, contributions to financial inclusion remains a complex issue for policymakers and regulators.

Next Issue: Gains and losses from the SACCOs 10-year tax holiday? Send your contribution or feedback to – denningyoung@gnail.com or +256 777 222 732.

The author, Denis Tukahikaho Ph.D. is the Chief Executive Officer Founder;

Denning & Young Consult Ltd. Chairman NAFASI Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Ltd Founder -Good Price Supermarket Ltd General Secretary -Allied Supermarket Owners Ltd

Academic Profile.

Ph.D. in Environmental management and Economics.

Doctor of Philosophy in Islamic Finance (Student)

Master of Law Oil & Gas (Energy and Policy)

Master of Business Administration (SME)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Banking and Finance)

Diploma in Business Management (Economics)

