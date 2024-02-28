Uganda’s natural wonders are not just scenic landscapes but invaluable assets that hold the key to a sustainable economy. The country’s commitment to preserving its wetlands, forests, mountains, rivers, and lakes, among others, is not only important for environmental well-being but also serves as a catalyst for economic growth, benefitting both the government and the citizenry.

Although environment management in Uganda is a decentralized function, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) takes lead in preserving Uganda’s natural treasures. NEMA is a government agency responsible for monitoring, coordinating, supervising and regulating all activities to do with the environment in the country.

Wetlands as nature’s safeguard

Uganda is not short of wetlands. They stretch through the basins of lakes Victoria, Albert, Kyoga, Edward, Achwa, and in Victoria and Albert Nile. These wetlands play a crucial role in flood control, water purification, and support biodiversity. Host communities have always engaged in sustainable agriculture and fishing practices, relying on the health of these wetlands for their livelihoods. Given the extent of damage caused to these wetlands through man’s ever-increasing greed, government has stepped up efforts to protect them from extinction.

Today NEMA is involved in unending eviction battles with local communities that keep encroaching on the wetlands. One particular example is the Lubigi wetland in Kampala/Wakiso which has been greatly abused. The eviction of encroachers from these areas underscores the government’s commitment to preserving these vital ecosystems, ensuring they continue to serve the greater good for sustainable economic activities.

Biodiversity hotspots and economic hubs

Uganda’s once-luxurious forests, typified by the Mabira in central, the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in south-west, Budongo and Kibale forests, among others, are not only home to rare species such as the mountain gorillas but also serve as economic hubs. Sustainably handled and supported by the government, forestry practices can provide timber for construction and raw materials for various industries for many generations to come. NEMA’s role in enforcing regulations contributes to the preservation of these forests, safeguarding both biodiversity and economic opportunities.

Scenic beauty for tourism

The scenic beauty of Uganda, from the Rwenzori Mountains to the source of the Nile, and beyond, attracts tourists from around the world. Responsible tourism practices can transform this natural allure into a thriving economic sector. NEMA’s efforts in enforcing the National Environment Act, No. 5 of 2019, and other regulations contribute to the sustainability of tourist destinations, ensuring that Uganda’s scenic beauty remains an asset for economic growth. For instance, in August 2023, the Uganda Investment Authority estimated tourist numbers to have reached 1.5 million per year, contributing 7.7% to Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product. Other records indicate that in 2022 visitor numbers reached 814,508. This was a 59% increase from the previous year. All these international visitors come to see and enjoy nature unique to this country.

Case for rivers and lakes

Uganda’s rivers and lakes, including the distinctive Lake Victoria, are not just sources of freshwater but also economic lifelines. Save for irresponsible people that had made it a habit to mishandle the natural resource from the country’s waters, sustainable fishing practices support local livelihoods, while hydropower projects such as Isimba, Karuma, and Nalubaale contribute to the nation’s energy needs. NEMA’s commitment to protecting these water bodies is evident in its eviction of encroachers settled in wetlands, at riverbanks and lakeshores. Preserving the health of these water bodies ensures a continuous flow of economic opportunities such as fishing.

Greening and cleaning for the future

One of NEMA’s flagship initiatives is its comprehensive tree planting programmes in most community activities carried out. By strategically planting native tree species, NEMA aims not only to combat deforestation but also to revitalize ecosystems and mitigate the impacts of climate change. These initiatives extend beyond urban centres, reaching rural communities and education institutions where the benefits of afforestation are felt on both environmental and economic fronts. Through these endeavours, NEMA envisions an Uganda full of luxuriant greenery, where trees serve as custodians of biodiversity and catalysts for sustainable development.

There is also the ‘Yonja’ Uganda Campaign. This is NEMA’s new initiative aimed at taking anti-litter and waste management efforts to the people across the country. The campaign, birthed in Greater Masaka in August 2023, and having reached Namawojjolo, Mbale and Tororo to date, teaches communities especially in markets and urban areas the role of the individual in waste management, and the punishments/legal provisions associated with littering.

Across the country, NEMA conducts continuous sensitization campaigns, educating communities about the significance of environmental conservation. The campaigns emphasise the interconnectedness between the environment and livelihoods.

Encroachers and NEMA’s restoration efforts

Eviction of encroachers from critical ecosystems is a bold step towards restoring the ecological equilibrium in target areas. This delicate balance between environmental preservation and economic growth in Uganda is spearheaded by NEMA. NEMA’s restoration efforts are entwined with the government’s comprehensive vision for sustainable development. For instance, the Green Growth Development Strategy aims to achieve economic growth while ensuring environmental and climatic sustainability.

Through collaborative efforts, the central government, the Ministry of Water and Environment, NEMA, Kampala Capital City Authority, National Forestry Authority, and many others are working hand in hand to build a resilient Uganda where the well-being of its citizens is neatly linked with the health of its natural environment.

With its proactive approach in evicting encroachers and restoring degraded areas, NEMA is not merely safeguarding the environment but also cultivating conditions for sustainable economic growth. These actions play a pivotal role in fostering harmony between development and environmental conservation.

NEMA’s commitment to restoration is vividly illustrated through the concerted efforts of its four regional offices: south western, oil/Albertine, northern, and the eastern regions. Initiatives are tailored to the unique ecological needs of each of these areas. Led by environment experts, the regional offices, among other things, continuously sensitise the masses on waste management, wetland protection and tree growing.

Finally, Uganda’s journey towards a sustainable economy hinges on the responsible stewardship of its natural resources. The diverse ecosystems contribute to both environmental resilience and economic prosperity. NEMA’s work plays a central role in ensuring the longevity of these treasures, emphasizing that a healthy environment is not just an ecological need but a basis for a thriving and sustainable economy.

William Lubuulwa is the Senior Public Relations Officer at NEMA, and a PhD student in Management & Climate Journalism at Guru Kashi University.

