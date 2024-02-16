KAMPALA – On February 7th, 2024, a new outfit otherwise known as Patriotic League Uganda (PLU) was launched with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as its vision bearer.

The change of name previously known as MK Movement is certainly a political party in the making aimed at consolidating Muhoozi’s support base and furthering his ambitions for the presidency when his father retires, resigns or dies in office.

Upon its formation, a number of personalities were named as its interim leaders largely influenced by the various regions and or sub-regions of Uganda save for Busoga, Karamoja, Bugisu and west Nile which were left out on the leadership chat. I have a feeling some of the slots could have been set aside to accommodate some members of opposition parties awaiting the right time to switch allegiance. I want to believe the use of the phrase non-partisan was on purpose.

The statement from the MK Movement emphasized, “We the MK Movement hereby proclaim the aforementioned objects to be a manifest precondition for the independence, sovereignty and development of Uganda; and in furtherance of the aforementioned objects, we hereby constitute ourselves into a civic organization and assume and adopt a new name and identity, the Patriotic League of Uganda, with the aim of working towards reviving in Ugandans a spirit of good citizenship.”

“We commit to ensure that the Patriotic League of Uganda’s efforts towards reviving patriotism will remain non-partisan, non-denominational and non-sectarian.” The PLU aims to address issues such as fighting corruption, conserving the environment, and encouraging Ugandans to engage in their civic duties for the collective good. It also intends to preserve Uganda’s natural and social cohesion.

Those were remarks made during the launch of PLU attended by 5 serving Ministers, 150 MPs, 90 District L.C 5 Chairpersons, Members of the NRM Secretariat, Members of the Central Executive Committee of the NRM, Members of the National Executive Committee and several members of the now defunct Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba supporters. It is therefore difficult to separate PLU from the NRM; they are one and the same. PLU is thus a disguised ploy for the continuation of the NRM.

In a twist of events, it is shocking that General Muhoozi himself did not attend the launch and opted to delegate Mike Mukula as Chief Guest. If Muhoozi was not available for one reason or another, why didn’t they delay the launch or even push it to another day. In his usual arrogance, Mukula was not ashamed to tell Ugandans that their government “would not peacefully surrender power” to groups that do not have Uganda at heart. I want my readers to pick interest in the use of the words “will not peacefully surrender power”. These are very derogatory statements for which Mukula must apologise.

The transformation of MK to PLU has been described as a “non-political” entity, despite earlier indicators pointing to a political party in the making. This is intended to protect the likes of Bukoto South Legislator Dr Twaha Kagabo who entered Parliament on the National Unity Platform ticket and wishes to join the Patriotic league Uganda they have opted to describe as a civic entity.

However, I found some of their objectives wanting in form and in substance as corruption is one of the evils that they intend to fight. Infact one would be right to think that their objectives are the failures of NRM government that PLU leaders are still affiliated to. It is an indictment per se against the NRM from which they are trying to emerge as a new entity. If I had a say, I would have named this new outfit as the Uganda Patriotic League/movement instead of Patriotic League Uganda. It sounds like a company.

During the belated NRM day celebrations in Serere District on February 9th 2024, the Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement Richard Todwong cleared the air saying there is no cause for alarm as PLU and NRM are working for the same cause. It appears the NRM leadership has realised that their party is no longer appealing and thus the need to create another party within a party with the intentions of confusing the masses. Otherwise, why would they be allowed to use the yellow colours predominantly accustomed to NRM party, why is it that they have shared leaders and a shared vision.

Close to almost 40years in power, the bush war comrades as they often remind us are now phasing out and may not be so vibrant on the political scene in the next 10years. Armed with this fear, they are now assembling their own from within the NRM to rebrand in order to appeal to the younger generation agitating for change. In other words, Museveni and his NRM party want to hold on to power using all sorts of tricks and will do all that it takes to safe guard their grip on power.

In the past while addressing the issue of stepping down, Museveni is on record for having asked a question “How can I go out of a banana plantation I have planted that has started bearing fruits?” In other words, the President was indirectly saying he cannot go now and if he must, he would rather find all excuses to promote his son perhaps to harvest what he planted. I personally don’t know anything that Museveni planted that he has not ‘harvested, the garden appears empty’.

When the PLU was unveiled, our few surviving opposition members pushed it under the carpet saying the outfit will not gain momentum just like the MK movement that began as a birthday celebration, I beg to differ with this school of thought. Looking at its leadership, one is able to discern that that outfit was intended to attract the youth who are tired of the NRM. All these schemes are aimed at weakening NUP especially in Buganda. To me, the whole outfit needs to be treated with caution. If all goes according to plan, we could see PLU metamorphosing into a political party and can easily sweep many parliamentary seats come 2026 to the chagrin of NUP and the wider opposition.

Surely with Byabakama as Chairman Electoral Commission, with a section of UPC, DP and FDC now working for NRM and secretly working a clandestine plan with PLU, I hate to mention that the sky is the limit for Museveni come 2026. Unless Uganda gets a divine intervention, am afraid Museveni may secure more than 85% of the 2026 Presidential election. His NRM party will also get the majority number of Mps in Parliament and NUP may be deprived of its position as a party with the second highest number of Parliamentarians. The party with the second highest number of MPs in the august house will sadly be PLU dressed in the opposition uniform. That will be the turning point for Uganda.

For those who are still in doubt, Museveni will be on the ballot paper while his son will be undergoing training and could even be made vice President. The game plan will emerge after the 2026 election. Initially, the plan was to amend the constitution so that the President of Uganda in 2026 is elected by Parliament but it looks like there was an adjustment to enable a transition from father to son. Museveni has always used the word patriotism to promote his own agenda like he did during the time of patriotic clubs which he used to campaign for him in 20211. I will not be surprised if he is playing the same game again to recruit youth and to indoctrinate them as patriots.

Disguised as a civic organisation, NRM through PLU are trying to the counter people power. The launch of the Patriotic League gives the NRM and Gen Muhoozi legal shield to engage in mobilization tours around the country without fearing punishment from the electoral commission or courts of law. They will hide under the claim that they playing their civic duty of promoting patriotism yet advancing their party agenda to retain power. It is the old 1980 patriotic movement reincarnated.

For those of you who have forgotten history, The Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) is a defunct political party in Uganda. It was Museveni’s brain child that participated but lost the December 1980 general elections to Milton Obote’s Uganda People’s Congress. The outcome of the election led Museveni to the bush to wage a rebellion that brought the current NRM Party into power. UPM has never been deregistered and is still recognized as one of Uganda’s political parties despite being dormant.

Wadada Rogers is a commentator on political, legal and social issues. Wadroger @yahoo.ca

Share this: Facebook

X

