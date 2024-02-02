Uganda, often referred to as the “Pearl of Africa,” is facing a substantial challenge to its food security due to the abuse of wetlands and the increasing impacts of climate change.

Wetlands play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, water purification, and supporting agricultural productivity. They also protect us from flooding and play a crucial role in combating climate change, among other things. And most importantly, these delicate ecosystems are home to 40% of the world’s species. Nonetheless, their abuse, coupled with climate change, poses a great danger to the livelihoods of many Ugandans. In today’s perspective, it is crucial to explore gender-responsive nature-based solutions to mitigate these challenges and promote sustainable development.

Wetlands defined

The Uganda Wetlands Atlas Volume 2 defines a wetland as an “area of land that is permanently or seasonally saturated with water”. These include marshes, swamps, and bogs. Wetlands are all over the country and cover an area of 11 percent of the land area.

The US Environmental Protection Agency defines wetlands as “areas where water covers the soil, or is present either at or near the surface of the soil all year or for varying periods of time during the year, including during the growing season.”

The law, through the National Environment (Declaration of Wetlands) Notice, 2023 defines wetland systems as “the several interconnected wetland sections; primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary, that discharge into a drainage basin”. The official wetland gazette was launched Friday, February 2, 2024, by Hon. Kasule Lumumba during the national celebrations to mark World Wetlands Day in Gulu.

Who is responsible for wetlands?

Contrary to popular belief, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) is not in direct control of wetlands. Wetlands are managed by the Wetlands Management Department (WMD) within the Ministry of Water and Environment. NEMA plays a supervisory and monitoring role of wetlands through its broad mandate that encompasses environmental regulation, policy development, and enforcement. Having said that, all Ugandans and visitors alike are expected to take good care of the wetlands.

For effective protection of wetlands, these country’s resources are grouped into eight catchment systems or drainage basins. These are Albert Nile, Aswa, Kidepo, Lake Albert, Lake Edward, Lake Kyoga, Lake Victoria and the Victoria Nile. And this is where all the wetlands belong.

Wetlands, Climate Change, and Food Security

Wetlands act as a natural shield against climate change impacts by absorbing excess water during floods and releasing some of it during droughts. Unfortunately, wetlands such as Lubigi in Kampala/Wakiso, Namatala in Mbale and Rucece, Koramorya, and Nyakisharara in Mbarara are under threat from agricultural expansion, urbanization, and unsustainable land-use practices. The abuse of wetlands contributes to the loss of biodiversity, reduced water quality, and increased vulnerability to climate-related disasters. The hunger in some sections of Mukono District where I grew up from; the insufficiencies in water supplies such as in Isingiro where I have remained an infrequent visitor; and the food issues in Mpigi where I have immense interests; food insecurity in Moroto and Kaabong; all point to one thing: the ugliness of climate change.

Climate change aggravates these challenges, leading to erratic weather patterns, prolonged droughts, and extreme weather events. These dynamics directly distress agriculture through disrupting planting and harvesting, and ultimately reducing crop yields. The interconnectedness of wetland abuse, climate change, and food security demands comprehensive strategies to address these issues collectively.

Gender-Responsive Nature-Based Solutions

To tackle these challenges effectively, gender-responsive nature-based solutions must be implemented.

The first one is community-led wetland restorations. Government should engage local communities, particularly women, in the restoration and protection of wetlands to enhance biodiversity and ensure sustainable land use. Local leaders, too, can help fight climate change impacts through promoting agroforestry. This can go a long way in improving soil fertility, securing food, and also diversifying income sources for the farmers.

Communities can also be supported to take up climate-smart agriculture such as encouraging them to plant trees, avoid deforestation, and save energy with energy-saving cook stoves, rainwater harvesting, and soil conservation – all for productivity; adaptation, and mitigation. When this is done, there is a likelihood of enhanced resilience and improvement in food security.

Notable Actions Against Wetland Abuse

Proactive measures to address wetland abuse and climate change have been taken in a number of areas; for instance, there is the “Save Bugoma Wetland” initiative which involves local communities in wetland restoration activities; the “Climate-Resilient Agriculture Project” in Kasese which supports farmers, particularly women, in adopting climate-smart agricultural practices; the “Green Kampala Initiative” which promotes sustainable urban development alongside protecting of urban wetlands; and the “Yonja Uganda Campaign” (spearheaded by NEMA) which sensitizes communities on all environment management practices. There are other efforts by players such as non-governmental organizations. For instance, Environmental Alert focuses on community-based natural resource management and advocates for the protection of wetlands in Uganda. There is also the Uganda Community Green Initiative which empowers local communities, with a focus on women, to engage in sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation.

NEMA and Climate Change

NEMA’s involvement in climate change issues is intricately linked to its responsibility for coordinating, monitoring, supervising, and regulating environmental management efforts across Uganda.

Climate change, fueled by global warming and man’s selfish activities, has become a critical environmental concern affecting various sectors, including agriculture, water resources, and biodiversity. NEMA has recognized the urgency of climate action and is now actively engaged in initiatives that support national and international efforts to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The Authority establishes regulatory frameworks that guide industries and communities toward more sustainable practices, contributing to the overall climate change mitigation strategy.

Additionally, NEMA plays a crucial role in monitoring and enforcing compliance with environmental laws and regulations related to climate change adaptation and mitigation measures. That is partly why in 2022, and subsequently in 2023, NEMA intensified the restoration of part of Lubigi Wetland, and others across the country. According to the Authority’s Executive Director, Dr. Barirega Akankwasah, more such interventions will go on to salvage all degraded wetland ecosystems in Uganda.

NEMA’s efforts involve working closely with a number of lead agencies such as Ministries, Departments and Agencies, local communities, non-governmental organizations, and other groupings to ensure a coordinated and effective response to the challenges posed by climate change in Uganda.

Furthermore, NEMA actively engages in capacity-building initiatives to enhance the understanding and capabilities of stakeholders involved in climate change mitigation and adaptation. By fostering collaboration between government bodies, NGOs, and local communities, NEMA contributes to building a resilient and sustainable future that addresses the interconnected challenges of environmental degradation and climate change.

Uganda’s multidimensional approach to attacking climate change, encompassing policy development, sensitization, regulation, and enforcement does not only lie in the hands of NEMA, but is the responsibility of all.

The writer, William Lubuulwa, is the Senior Public Relations Officer at NEMA, and a PhD student in Management and Climate Journalism at Guru Kashi University.

