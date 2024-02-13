KAMPALA – Urbanization in East Africa is on an upward trajectory accompanied by opportunities and challenges. As cities grow they become hubs of economic activity, cultural exchange and innovation. With an average annual growth of approximately 4.5 percent, rapid urbanization across East Africa also exposes the region to vulnerabilities; particularly in the face of increasing climate-related risks. Strengthening urban resilience has become a pressing imperative for East African nations necessitating the concerted efforts of various stakeholders.

Cities and municipalities across East African face a myriad of challenges in building and enhancing urban resilience. Insufficient infrastructure, rapid population growth and inadequate urban planning contribute to vulnerabilities. Many urban areas lack proper storm water drainage, waste management systems and reliable housing exposing residents to the risks of floods, diseases and inadequate shelter.

Climate change intensifies these challenges with increased occurrences of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and heat waves. Vulnerable communities, often residing in informal settlements, bear the brunt of these impacts and face disruptions to their livelihoods, health and overall well-being.

Limited financial resources and institutional capacity also present significant hurdles. Municipalities struggle to allocate funds for infrastructure development and climate adaptation measures. The lack of data and information on climate risks further impedes effective planning and decision-making.

A range of different initiatives to strengthen urban resilience across East Africa are currently underway driven by a combination of local and international initiatives. Governments are adopting comprehensive urban planning strategies that integrate climate resilience considerations. International organizations such as the World Bank are providing financial support and technical expertise to fund projects aimed at improving infrastructure and disaster risk management.

The Ugandan Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development (MLHUD) has been actively working towards mainstreaming climate change concerns into the sector’s policies plans and activities. MLHUD Permanent Secretary Dorcas Okalany explained that significant strides have been made in the development of policy tools and concept notes on urban resilience over the last 5 years with support of development partners such as the United Nations Development Programme and UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (UK FCDO).

Financial assistance is being directed towards programs such as the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Program (USMID) to address specific needs of municipalities and The World Bank’s Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) has supported the development of the Kampala Disaster Risk and Climate Change Resilience Strategy.

Capacity-building programs are equipping local governments with the skills necessary to integrate climate resilience into urban planning. In Kibera in Nairobi, residents actively participate in community workshops to identify climate vulnerabilities and collaboratively design resilience strategies, ensuring that the solutions address the specific needs of the informal settlement. Training sessions, workshops and collaborations with local universities are empowering officials to make informed decisions based on climate risk assessments.

While progress has been made, more concerted efforts are required to address the multifaceted challenges of urban resilience across East Africa. Communities must be active participants in the decision-making processes. Local knowledge is invaluable in identifying vulnerabilities and designing effective, context-specific solutions. Inclusivity ensures that resilience strategies are equitable and address the needs of the most vulnerable.

Access to accurate and up-to-date data on climate risks is crucial for informed decision-making. Investment in technology and data collection systems, along with capacity-building initiatives, can bridge the existing gaps in information. The Daraja initiative supported by UK FCDO in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam brings together residents of informal settlements, national meteorological forecasters, city authorities and other actors to facilitate hazard awareness and improve climate resilience of vulnerable populations in informal settlements.

Governments and international partners could possibly explore innovative financing mechanisms to address the financial constraints faced by municipalities. Public-private partnerships, green bonds, and climate funds can provide additional resources for urban resilience projects. In Kigali, Government is looking to utilize sustainability linked bonds (SLBs) and green bonds to fund urban resilience projects to attract private investments to support the development of sustainable infrastructure and climate adaptation initiatives.

The incorporation of nature-based solutions into urban planning can significantly enhance resilience. Green infrastructure such as sustainable drainage systems and urban green spaces not only mitigates climate risks but also contributes to overall urban well-being. In Addis Ababa, the city is incorporating green roofs and urban parks into its development plans, utilizing nature-based solutions to enhance water management and mitigate the impacts of heat waves and flooding.

Climate change knows no borders. East African nations must collaborate regionally to share knowledge, best practices and resources. Under initiatives such as the 2nd East Africa Region Climate Finance Director Level (EARCFD) held last September in Kampala, East African governments are joining forces to promote knowledge sharing and joint research on climate resilience to foster collaboration to address shared challenges and promote sustainable urban development across borders. A unified approach can amplify the impact of resilience initiatives and address challenges that transcend national boundaries.

Strengthening urban resilience in East Africa requires a holistic and collaborative approach. While progress is evident, there is much work to be done to ensure that cities in the region are equipped to withstand the challenges of urbanization and climate change. By fostering inclusivity, enhancing data access, exploring innovative financing, embracing nature-based solutions and fostering regional collaboration, East Africa can build a more resilient and sustainable urban future. The time for action is now and the collective efforts of all stakeholders are essential for success.

Christopher Burke is the managing director of WMC Africa, a communications and advisory agency in Kampala, Uganda. He has almost 30 years’ experience working on a broad range of issues in social, political and economic development, governance, communications and peace-building based in Asia and Africa.

