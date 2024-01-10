KAMPALA – As we step into the new year, it’s imperative to reflect on the lessons learned from the past month, a period marked by joyous celebrations but also overshadowed by the grim reality of road accidents in Uganda. The festive season of December 2023, much like previous years, witnessed a surge in road traffic incidents, a recurring challenge that has become a sombre hallmark of this time of year.

The statistics from the Traffic and Road Safety Directorate are sobering. In just the 48 hours of December 25th and 26th, 33 precious lives were lost, and 156 people sustained serious injuries. This tragic toll serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and accessible healthcare services, particularly during peak seasons of travel and celebration.

The aftermath of these accidents often leaves families not only in mourning but also facing daunting healthcare costs. This challenge is further compounded by the rising cost of living, which continues to push quality healthcare out of reach for many. As we look back on these events, it becomes evident that innovative and accessible healthcare solutions are not just a necessity but a moral imperative for the nation.

One such response to this pressing need is the introduction of tailored health insurance plans like Ddwaliro Care. This initiative, which offers various levels of coverage to cater to different financial capabilities, emerged as a beacon of hope for many families during the recent holiday season. While it represents just one part of a broader strategy to tackle healthcare accessibility, it’s a step in the right direction, providing relief and assurance to those affected by unexpected health emergencies.

Airtel Money’s partnership with AAR Health Services and Bluewave to avail affordable healthcare for Ugandans signifies a commitment to tailor innovative solutions that are key in addressing public health challenges. Ddwaliro Care not only provides financial relief during medical emergencies but also encourages a culture of responsible and proactive healthcare planning during unprecedented circumstances like road accidents or illness.

As we commence 2024, the memories of last month’s tragedies must galvanize us into action. This year should be a turning point where collective efforts are intensified to ensure that every Ugandan, irrespective of their economic status, has access to the healthcare they need in times of crisis. It’s about building a more resilient and health-conscious society, where the festive season is synonymous with safety and well-being for all.

Initiatives like Ddwaliro Care are instrumental in this journey towards a healthier Uganda. They represent the commitment to not just remember those impacted by road accidents but also to take concrete steps to prevent future tragedies. As we embrace the new year, let’s renew our resolve to make our roads safer and our healthcare system more accessible, moving closer to a future where every December is safe, joyous, and healthy for all Ugandans.

The Writer, Japhet Aritho is the Managing Director of Airtel Money.

