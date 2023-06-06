Uganda is on a mission to transform digitally. Last year, the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance announced it had started work on a roadmap to digitise the country and enable various digital agendas. Developments such as this highlight the need for Uganda to double down on the technology it needs to make these plans a reality – which starts with widespread Internet access and connectivity.

Employment

It’s difficult to imagine the world and life before the Internet. That’s especially true when it comes to the role of Internet connectivity in our professional lives and how it supports businesses. These outcomes are measurable. Studies have shown that increased broadband access can contribute to increases in developing countries’ gross domestic product (GDP).

Internet connectivity can affect both the supply and demand sides of an economy. When connected, enterprises can use broadband-based technologies to improve the quality of work, shorten turnaround times, and increase productivity. Meanwhile, businesses and their customers can access new markets as well as market- and consumer-relevant information. A business no longer needs to rely on customers visiting their brick-and-mortar premises. The growth of local Internet and network infrastructure also contributes, as it allows people to seek new opportunities, pursue higher wages, and work remotely. Access to new technologies helps foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, prompting people to explore ideas and come up with new products and services.

All of this translates into growth. Business productivity, sales, and performance improvements mean businesses can afford to expand, compete globally, and employ more staff, thereby contributing to employment levels and offering further opportunities for a growing, digitally savvy workforce.

Education

In line with the fourth UN Sustainable Development Goal, Internet access is critical to achieving inclusive and equitable quality education, as well as offering learning opportunities for all Ugandans. Online schooling and tertiary education represent a cost-effective way to provide and distribute resources to students and communities. No need for expensive textbooks or other educational materials; all a student needs is a digital device to attend classes and engage with educators.

This connection remains regardless of external circumstances, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic when students could not attend classes in person and how many institutions have resorted. Online education also allows for multimedia learning, incorporating digital resources while also giving students an access portal to up-to-date information on any subject.

Using the appropriate communication and collaboration solutions, educators and institutions have a platform that is scalable and flexible, capable of any capacity that leverages technology to reach as many students as possible. We see this potential in initiatives such as Open and Distance e-Learning (ODeL) and how Uganda’s government aims to mainstream e-learning at all universities.

Equality

Using digital technologies as a conduit for economic and educational transformation, Uganda must work with all stakeholders to increase Internet coverage to close the gap between those who are connected and those who aren’t. This will contribute to achieving comprehensive social, economic, and political inclusion.

Internet access significantly contributes to breaking down historical, institutional, and systemic barriers. It is also how we can eradicate inequalities not just within a country but between countries as well. Extending beyond that, Internet-enabled technologies can provide essential benefits or assist critical sectors and service delivery. Telemedicine is making healthcare in Uganda more accessible thanks to start-ups and companies that offer consultations, sample collection, and medicine delivery, all through a single digital solution. This is made possible by Internet access, and it’s just one example of many.

There are efforts underway to expand Uganda’s Internet and ICT infrastructure radically. With that expansion comes the potential to change lives for the better. By focusing on key use cases and the benefits of connectivity, we can begin to imagine what’s possible in the years to come.

Patrick Ndegwa is a Business Sales Lead for SEACOM East Africa

