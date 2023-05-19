KAMPALA – Ugandan businesses are increasingly investing in innovations and systems that keep them ahead of the curve to thrive in the current business environment. From embracing computers and the internet, to e-commerce, cloud computing, and now ChatGPT.

While access to digital ways of communication and marketing has been easy and transformative for many businesses, one area that remains a major challenge is data and information storage and access to historic records.

Fortunately, for many, there’s a solution to this challenge that remains largely unexploited because its either unknown or unchartered. That unique solution is cloud computing.

Cloud computing has transformed the way businesses operate by providing a scalable, flexible, and cost-effective way to store, manage, and access data and applications. Businesses can now leverage the power of the cloud to improve productivity while reducing capital expenditure.

Microsoft, one of the world’s leaders in cloud computing defines it as the delivery of computing services—including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence—over the internet (“the cloud”) to offer faster innovation, flexible resources, and economies of scale. What this essentially means is that local businesses can now leverage the power of the cloud to store and manage their data, access computing power o-demand, and scale their operations as they grow.

Ten years ago, if you told many executives that they could keep business information or customer data safely outside their physical offices, you would sound like a big joke. But cloud computing is now the way to go for any firm looking for an efficient storage system that can be easily accessible by approved users anytime, anywhere.

In Uganda, home-grown Roke Telkom and Raxio, the first tier three carrier-neutral data center, are at the forefront of this computing revolution, helping businesses to leverage the full potential of cloud and data services to drive growth and success. Their cloud and data services have been designed to help businesses achieve their goals by providing them with the infrastructure and tools they need to succeed.

Cloud computing is transforming the way businesses operate by providing a scalable, flexible, and cost-effective way to store, manage, and access data and applications. Businesses can now leverage the power of the cloud to improve productivity while reducing capital expenditure but there are more benefits.

Agility: With cloud services, businesses can quickly and easily deploy new applications, services, and infrastructure without worrying about the underlying infrastructure. This enables them to respond rapidly to changing market conditions and customer needs, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition.

Scalability: Furthermore, cloud computing and data servicing enables businesses to easily scale their operations up or down to meet customer demands without having to worry about international borders and the underlying infrastructure. This means that businesses can grow their operations without incurring additional capital expenditure, which can be a significant financial burden for many businesses.

Cost-efficiency: With the challenging tough economic climate cost-efficiency is a critical success factor for many businesses. Cloud computing services can help reduce their IT costs by eliminating the need to invest in expensive hardware, software, and IT infrastructure. This means that businesses can focus on their core competencies while leaving the IT infrastructure to firms like Roke Telkom.

Security: Cloud and data services are designed to provide businesses with robust security measures to protect their data from cyber threats. Cloud infrastructure is hosted in secure data centers that are equipped with the latest security technologies and are staffed by experienced security professionals.

By leveraging the power of the cloud, businesses can reduce IT costs, improve security and compliance, and increase scalability and flexibility. With data services, businesses can gain deeper insights into their operations, customers, and markets, enabling better decision-making and improved outcomes.

===========================================================================================================================================

This writer, Peter Muhumuza, the Chief Technical Officer at Roke Telkom

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related