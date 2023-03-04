KAMPALA – On 24th February 2023, Joseph Mayanja also known as Jose Chameleone held his long-anticipated Ggwanga Mujje concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

By 2Pm that day, his fans had already taken their seats before the man himself set on stage just after 9Pm with his classic songs that have stood the test of time. Coming on stage before him were the likes of Bebe Cool, Weasel Manizo, Mesach Ssemakula, King Micheal, Mudra, Pallaso, and Ziza Bafana among others.

To the chagrin of naysayers, the show turned out to be a success, even the rains kept away for fear of embarrassing the legendary musician.

The show was such a huge success only comparable to previous shows by Lucky Dube and UB40. I am still wondering how a man would have such a huge crowd for a music show yet could not put up a fight in his quest to become Kampala’s Lord Mayor. It appears the supporters can clearly distinguish between Chameleone the musician and Chameleone the politician.

By end of the show, hardly half of the spectators were talking about the success of the show but the embarrassing kissing incident that was done in full view of the cameras. Many are still wondering whether to take in the apology on construe the whole thing as having been planned for reasons we are yet to establish. Hours after the show, Chameleone has come out to give a plastic apology saying it was just too much energy and excitement and that he actually regretted the whole deed. Even before getting a feedback, Chameleone thanked the public for accepting his apologies which was also done on behalf of his brother Weasel.

“As African men we respect African values and morals. The act is regrettable and should not have happened and will never happen again,” However, days before the concert, Chameleone had been recorded dancing seductively and provocatively with his other biological brother, Pallaso Mayanja. Some of us a tempted to think these habits are not in vain, they could be associated with a plan to seek asylum. Otherwise, two men- brothers for that matter kissing in public could be interpreted as an act of promoting homosexuality using the celebrity line.

It is our noble duty to forgive but Chameleone and his brothers have taken this habit a notch higher than what can be erased by a mere apology. It is not the first time the Mayanja brothers have behaved that way on stage. We would be wrong to call that an accident or an act of impulse triggered by excitement. It has turned into a habit and to be honest, a sinister motive behind it. I have all to think the act is not innocent but a habit or men at work.

A habit is a routine of behavior that is repeated regularly and tends to occur subconsciously. The American Journal of Psychology defined a “habit, from the standpoint of psychology, as a more or less fixed way of thinking, willing, or feeling acquired through previous repetition of a mental experience. These brothers have cut out in the music industry as celebrities and as such they have a following. They even have a huge influence on children and so whatever they do in public is viewed as being cool, stylish and is worth embracing.

In November 2016 during a local concert in Kampala, Chameloene came on stage to replace Weasel and the two shared a kiss in full view of the camera. This was repeated in March 2022 during a family reunion where Weasel quickly stole a kiss from their other brother Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso. Last year at Torino Bar and Restaurant in Lugogo, Chameleone and Weasel who had visited as guest artists apologized for the kissing videos that were doing rounds. They swore such would never happen again but it happened during the Gwanga Mujje Concert.

Please don’t be fooled, the Mayanja brothers know what they are doing exactly and so is their motive. On the aftermath of one those kissing incidents, Weasel is on record for having posted the pictures with the caption “Forever and Ever” meaning they do not regret their actions. Rest in Peace Father Lokodo, those who succeeded you at the Ministry of Ethics are slumbering at work. The conduct of Chameleone and Weasel is that of untouchables. They will kiss again on stage and again apologise as they have always done with impunity. To them, kissing is now their old habit and they say old habits die hard. When a habit persists, it becomes tradition.

With Parliament set to re introduce the Anti Homosexuality law, Chameleone and the brothers are going to shock the nation with a certain confession that would guarantee them automatic asylum somewhere in the white man’s land. That not being the case, somebody is funding their behavior to promote same sex Public display of Affection in order to influence their followers.

Why of all action that would be triggered by happiness and excitement result into kissing and not pecking. Why didn’t he opt to kiss Bebe Cool or Mesach Semakula who had shared the same stage with him? If he was overwhelmed, he should have knelt to say thank you to his fans or hug the Mc, kiss the female dancers or even cry. Unless kissing his brother has always been their way of life, there is no better explanation to justify the act. Their mother needs to come out and clear the air saying she did not groom her children to kiss when excited over whelmed.

I know of two the musicians in Uganda who are earning money from homo- friendly organisations. They bench mark the fact that these musicians have a large following and so use their celebrity status to influence the younger generation to whom they are role models. These two musicians are not producing very good music yet somebody goes on to promote them on YouTube and social media. They have received questionable awards for no work done but because somebody wants them elevated, they are up there with no record to show but to remain relevant for a cause of influencing the younger generation.

Some of our local musicians are not under a spell but have executed strong worded agreements from which they earn dirty money to live lavish lives. They spend far more than they earn because they want to live like superstars. They have sacrificed their past, present and the future to live above their means and that is the price they have to pay.

Wadada Rogers is a commentator on political, legal and social issues. Wadroger @yahoo.ca

