KAMPALA – When the issue of promoting homo(sexuality) came up, Ugandans began by shouting saying the habit is anti-Bible and our various cultures.

No one ever bothered to establish why somebody in his right state of mind would want to spend a lot of time and money promoting a habit that is obviously evil and has no returns. No doubt there are so many human rights that governments all over the world have neglected yet someone else is forcing the world to believe being gay is a human right.

I believe being gay was not a human right yesterday, will not be today and tomorrow. Those promoting this habit have a silent sinister motive. I can give some tips on why.

Before the white man became a hard core capitalist, our people in the villages would plant their crops and at maturity save some seeds for the next season.

Seeing an opportunity to exploit us, they began by engineering farm seeds that you only plant once and at maturity you cannot replant but go back to their outlets to buy again.

So for every yield that you see on the market, the white shameless capitalist would have taken off his share at source. That means every farmer puts money in the capitalist’s pocket for every planting season.

I cannot rule out the fact that they may have engineered an agenda that will treat human beings like crops whose natural ability to germinate has been compromised. I believe this might be the same game before us, to create vacuum so that when people of the same sex get married, they will go and buy problematic children from their laboratory. This is why I said and will say it again that the world needs to rise up against any activity or entity in which Bill Gates has a hand. I know for a fact he does not have any love for the world as he wants as to believe. You will realise that 8 in every 10 vaccines are sponsored by CDC and Bill Gates including the recent covid 19 vaccines which caused a public health related complications.

The law of natural selection speaks for itself; it is only the fit that can survive when subjected to hardships and danger. If an opportunity like polio, measles, covid 19 or Ebola strike, why does Bill Gates inject a lot of money to use our own government into forcing citizens to inoculate yet at the same time pretend to be an advocate of a controlled population? What is the secret in these vaccines that has failed his plan to the extent of resorting promoting gay relationships? I do not want believe Bill Gates and his allies are challenged mentally, they know what they are doing. The ball is now in our hands to fight back if we must be respected.

The promoters of homo(sexuality) have tried to introduce sexual diseases, vaccines, pharmaceutical drugs and family planning to make human beings infertile or cause some kind of a mutation in vain. If we were keen, we would have realised that the promoters are not targeting any one beyond the age 20 years, they are interested in children and teenagers. Their agenda is to encourage promiscuity, to corrupt moral, to misguide the world to move away from the truth and is an attempt to control the population by increasing the number of those who cannot give birth.

We all know from a historical perspective that the white man has never injected money and time into ventures from which he cannot reap abnormal profits. Now the question which remains unanswered is; how do they benefit from such evil schemes. They may appear foolish in doing what they are doing but they are not, they have invested a lot of time and money in research. They have studied human psychology and the art of manipulation. To them, it is just a matter of time before implementing their agenda through the six stages of deception thus the shocker, the outrage, the discussion, tolerance, acceptance and Veneration.

They know that each stage of deception when planned can yield the desired results over time. Am deliberately referring the reader to the stages of deception because it is the cornerstone through which homosexuality is being propagated into society.

Deception is a process by which wrong becomes right, and right becomes wrong. It is a complete paradigm shift of opinions, standards and morals that is achieved softly, subtly and often takes a generation or so to entrench into society. That is what has been defined as the law of continuous exposure that makes people look at bad things from a liberal perspective. Being gullible is part of the African mind set, within a short period of time, we will start being compassionate, tolerant and later accept those who practice homosexuality as part of society. These things have been in the pipe line for more than two decades. That is the long term plan that is now bearing fruits.

If there is anything that the white man regrets ever bringing to African was Christianity and the bible. If there was a chance to withdraw these two, they would have done so with ease in order to promote their homosexuality agenda. They seem to have found a plan to manipulate Christianity as a softer target and so they hit the printing house to produce bibles with distortions. They have even uploaded these fake bibles on the internet. No wonder 7 in every 10 bibles are fake, manipulated, doctored, mutilated and altered to provide a soft spot for homosexuality.

I am hoping the promoters are not planning to identify one of the liberal Muslim sects to push for the third stage of deception. So far, the main stream Muslim community has proved a thorn in the flesh as they have zero tolerance for homosexuality. In Islam, not any one can become a sheik without proper vetting and being equipped with basic Islamic values. No one can play around with the Quran or make attempts to misinterpret its message. The Quran like the bible condemns same sex relationships but who knows what money can do and who know which person will be used to betray the course.

Throughout their planning, same sex advocates knew they needed a prominent non- political figure and an influencer to push forward. The hammer obviously fell on Pope Francis without much ado; he accepted the role and made that announcement that shocked the world. They clearly knew the Pope would be the best person to initiate the idea given his status as the head of the Catholic Church in the world. Through him, they launched the shocker as one of the stages of deception. Shocker means something that shocks, especially when it is deemed unacceptable or sensational like when the Pope told his Clergy to welcome into church and accord them every right that other Christians enjoy.

From the time the Pope made that pronouncement, believers in the Catholic faith have been waiting for Rubaga to condemn those remarks in vain. Their silence could mean everything or nothing. On my part I think the Leadership at Rubaga has been cajoled to remain silent or they are in agreement with the remarks or have been indoctrinated to believe the Pope is always right even when he wrong and can only be mistaken when he does what society does not expect of him. No one seems to realise that many Catholic Ugandans have become resentful of the man they had always held in high esteem as a Holy Father.

The Pope’s rating in the eyes of many has dwindled for endorsing homosexuality. With time, very few people will have the desire to attend mass, others will avoid Church and others will consider breaking away while the rest will become complacent. Having executed his evil radical mission, Pope Francis now finds himself between a rock and a hard place; he will either die mysteriously or be forced to resign to save the image of the Catholic Church.

As the world was trying to recover from the shock attributed to the statement of the Pope, the architects of homosexuality have hired the mercenaries; call them hypocrites at the Canterbury, the headquarters of the Anglican Church as a catalyst to increase the rate of confusion. That is why the Church of England voted overwhelmingly to allow same sex marriages irrespective of the sentiments of their followers. Nobody consulted them even when they are stakeholders.

The plan to divide the Church from within began long time ago, it was intended to plant allies from within. When the idea of promoting homosexuality first came up, the architects of the plan knew they would receive a lot of resistance from the main stream churches. So they began by sponsoring their own to join seminaries and theological colleges with a view of equipping them with the necessary qualification to become church leaders. If the church of Uganda or the Catholic Church subjected the issue of homosexuality to a secret ballot, they would be shocked at how many of their own would come out in support.

In Uganda, the majority of the born again Churches are getting funding from gay organisations. That is why you see their pastors living large, building mansions and buying state of the art vehicles yet they are neither employed nor doing business. Many have constructed schools and orphanages with the sole aim of promoting homosexuality among the children. These are given scholarships and bursaries using money generated from gay organizations.

The unfortunate bit is that the government is aware of these things; they are torn between appeasing the donors and the resentful Ugandan on the other hand. Infact the majority of the registered NGOs in this country are here to promote same sex relationships. They are bringing a lot of money into the economy and government can no longer fight them. The other last four stages of discussion, tolerance, acceptance and veneration are aimed at entrenching the behavior at a social level so that human beings start looking the homosexuality as normal.

American President Joe Biden has at the risk of failing to secure a second term put his foot on the ground, the former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga was fought for the same reasons, the current Deputy Speaker has made his stand clear of course at risk of being fought, the President of Uganda has been trading very carefully, the current and former Presidents of Kenya were clear and so is the Anglican Church of Kenya. Being clear on the subject that it is against our values is not enough, lets us be more practical.

I call upon the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda to walk the talk. Let them convene immediately and address a press conference on the subject matter. Those who will refuse to attend should be blacklisted as being in support of homosexuality. Those who will attend irrespective of their religious affiliation should be ready to mobilize their followers to stage a barefoot protest on Friday for the Muslims, on Saturday for the Adventists and Sunday for the rest of the Christians as we head for prayers.

Some people relate being barefooted to being uncivilized but I would rather be backward then be civilized by emulating the evil habit of homosexuality. The Christians could also add a ritual of pouring water into the ground to signify repentance and fasting as seen in the book of 1 Samuel 7:6. A message must be put across that we are better off without homosexuality and those promoting the vice should contain it in the western world.

Wadada Rogers is a commentator on political, legal and social issues. Wadroger @yahoo.ca

