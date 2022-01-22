KAMPALA – Dear parents, we note that there is no primary school in this country with a career guidance desk. Like most of us did, we went to school because we had to, not because we appreciated that it was the greatest opportunity for us to study, learn and acquire knowledge that would in future open numerous career doors for us.

Therefore, most children due to lack of career support think school is a big burden and evidently most children do not make sense of most knowledge shared in the classroom.

As Early Risers Culb Uganda takes baby steps in championing the role of career guidance at an early age, we wish request once more that you parents here join us in this initiative.. Let’s inspire our children to appreciate that knowledge is the only thing that will distinguish them and make them a beneficial citizenry.

Yes, together we can, together we win…

EARLY RISERS MUST BE CHILDREN OF DISTINCTION..ROLE MODELS TO OTHER CHILDREN IN THIS COUNTRY.

Ms. Maureen Tweyongyere is the C.E.O Early Risers Club

Related