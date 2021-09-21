KAMPALA – I have had the opportunity to read Uncle Museveni piece on the stupidity in Guinea

I have my own issues with the so called coups in Africa

Let me deal with Uncle Museveni contradictions first

Where as it’s true that Mr Museveni participated in the war against Amin he is radically mean with truth

It’s true Mr Museveni was part of the UPC supporters meeting at Dr Yoona Kanyomozi meeting . The primary objective at the Dr Kanyomozi meeting was how to link up with Dr Obote who then was resident at State House in Tanzania

It was decided that Museveni be facilitated to travel to Tanzania to link up with Dr Obote

Dr Kanyomozi gave Museveni transport for that purpose. Museveni was merely chosen because he was versed with Tanzania having been a student there.

It’s the Kanyomozi Kaijuka etc link that opened up the door for Museveni to meet Obote and later Nyerere. So, Museveni talk that he had issues with Dr Obote in strategy etc is self exaggeration. Museveni primary object was access to Nyerere and Obote was the way.

With such rich history with Yoona Kanyomozi Museveni did all he could to ensure Dr Yoona Kanyomozi never got a job around and or winning an election

Why?

Precisely because Yoona knows the truth and therefore a possible risk with Museveni falsification of history agenda.

We need time and space to discuss Nyerere desires to use Museveni as a tool in his agenda for the Great Lakes.

We also need to interrogate why the likes Castro of Cuba never hyped Nyerere etc.

After the fall of Amin, Museveni FRONASA was part of Moshi conference consensus that ushered in Prof Lule and Prof Rugumayo, Uganda National Liberation Front Consultative Council consensus.

Museveni who now condemns coups was part of the coup that deposed Prof Lule and Binaisa against the Moshi consensus.

For his role in the coup Museveni was elevated to the position of Vice Chairman Military Commission.

While Museveni served as Minister of Defence Museveni, he travelled with Mzee Emmanuel Kafuniza, my very good friend, to recce the Ngoma areas as a suitable ground for guerrilla war. He was dismissed as minister of Defence a day after his return from Ngoma areas. This is proof that Museveni preparation for war was well before 1980 elections.

It’s not the conduct of elections and the disputes therefrom that sparked the Luwero war

Museveni is merely an advocate for elections because he is fused with the State.

Museveni goes into his silly election as the very State that conducts the elections. Museveni has never felt sorry for the many Ugandan voters he butchers during elections.

Museveni has no progressive aims for the emancipation of Africa

He is as an agent of American imperialism as was Mubutu. Mubutu was fairly holy because he was open about it

Museveni NRA Occupation #alNakba was a Cooperate force for the American CIA through whom facilities for SPLA of John Garang were channelled.

The initial objective was the overthrow of the Islamic Regime in Sudan

Gaddafi of Libya disagreed with Museveni on having a christian in Garang lead Sudan and the CIA later agreed with Gaddafi provided Al Turabi was deposed

That was done.

Turabi was deposed

Museveni was part of the entire CIA scheme that culminated in dismemberment of Sudan and the untold human tragedy in the Sudan. How then can Museveni a student who failed a suplimentary or retake in Pan Africanism claim to be a lecturer in Pan Africanism?

Museveni avers he favours the Nyerere model, if at all its the Nyerere model of Regional Intergration as opposed to the Nkrumah model of Continental Intergration. Tanganyika of black Christian Africans integrated with the Arab Islamic Zanzibar people to form Tanzania.

That is fine with Museveni.

The same Museveni worked with the American imperialism to destroy the Sudan precisely because the Sudan North are Africans of Arabia descent. To Museveni Africans must be black and Christian.

This is racism

In Central Africa the black African Muslim community was uprooted

So to Museveni you are less African if you are a Muslim. This view is reactionary

In order that I avoid a long article let me sign out with Museveni exaggerated role in the anti South Africa Recist struggle.

United Nations passed a Resolution granting Namibia independence from South Africa that was an occupation force then.

This was after USA and South Africa Recist defeat by the Angola MPLA, SWAPO of Sam Nujoma supported by the heroic Cuban forces.

The dilemma Regan then as president USA. faced was that Umkoto we sizwe and SWAPO were one and the same.

An independent Namibia meant guerrillas of ANC would easily infiltrate South Africa and conveniently defeate the Recist reactionaries.

Therefore, Reagan conditioned the execution of the said UN Resolution on Namibia to the complete withdraw of the ANC forces to far off ground where they would be closely monitored

As it were the other Pan African States who favoured the military defeat of the South Africa Recist lumpen could not facilitate President Reagan scheme but Museveni did exactly that by hosting ANC soldiers at Kaweweta. It’s only Idd Amin and a host of other presidents who skilled ANC for war. Museveni only facilitated the surrender

Museveni has been part of the tragedy of Africa and not its progress

Tell me where Museveni has been and there are no mass graves

We import fake animal drugs that are decimating our animal husbandry stocks under his supervision. I’m sure Africans will be decimated by cancer

Chinese at Lwera are depositing fertilisers into Lake Victoria,our drinking water as Museveni watches. It’s like he never went to school

He is not a Pan Africanist

He is an African disaster.

Museveni has planted a deadly seed of hate that will be responsible for another round of mass murder unparalleled in modern history.

It’s true the Communist Soviets and China skilled and equipped Africans defeat Colonialism.

The Conscious African Liberation fighters must destroy the African neocolonial and imperial states and achieve complete vertical and horizontal integration

I have no problem if such equipment and skills came from the Islamists

Museveni worry therefore is that the neocolonial and imperial African states are no longer the monopoly holders of military technology

Soon the balance of military power will be in favour of the conscious African Liberation fighters and the likes of Museveni will be placed where they rightly deserve to be

Rubbish heap of history

Charles Rwomushana is a Ugandan politician, political and security commentator, former intelligence operatives, former RDC Pader District and former head of Economics and Research at Internal Security Organization

