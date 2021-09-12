KAMPALA – Habari, on the 1st of September, Nairobi hosted the Grand Honor Ceremony and the Greatest Prophet of God . It was glamor at its best for lack of better words .“Many people would prefer to say my brother in the Lord” but the word of the Lord says He who receives a righteous man in the name of a righteous man receives a righteous man’s reward and He who receives a Prophet in the name of a Prophet receives a Prophet’s reward and this reward is bigger than what anyone can ever reward you.

Back in 2018 particularly on the 18th of December, there was a prophecy by Prophet Elvis Mbonye about 2020 and during the Honor ceremony, the Prophet pointed out two major aspects of this particular prophecy that the Lord wanted us to note. The First aspect concerned the enemy getting the church out of public gatherings and placing the Church in closets. There has been a very unique scheme of the devil which has ended up in seeing the churches locked up and we have seen a “certain disease” taking the place of God and everything as a result of this whole situation has put the church on virtual airings forsaking the assembling of the brethren. We have bared this humiliation and utter disrespect of the Church and our God but the patience we have maintained over these months has waned. We need, we deserve, we demand to be granted our freedom of worship hence opening all places of worship unconditionally and immediately.

In Daniel 8:24. The Prophet shared the scheme of the anti-christ which goes around collecting power for the destruction of the church and God’s chosen saints but Prophet Elvis assured all the listeners that night. He told them to “wait and see these systems dealt with by the Hand of God.” This brings me to the second aspect of the prophecy which entailed the presidents of the world giving over their nations to the god of this world. We as the Remnants have been called to be the restraining power that prevents darkness from running rampant. We have seen our leaders mislead our nation into believing that we don’t need to open churches as a measure of curbing the corona virus pandemic but a society without spirituality is like a needle without thread simply hopless. We need our leaders to serve our Nation with the integrity it deserves. If our motto says ‘FOR GOD AND MY COUNTRY” someone should tell me the day we put our country before God because the laxity is increasing and only the devil and his agents are benefitting.

The children of God should rise up strongly with a force that is uncompromising and totally disregard this safety talk that disconnects us with God. ‘Psalms 127:1 says Except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain’. No leader here can keep us better than our God can. The lies being spread that churches cannot heal, I am here to tell you that churches are the solution not the cause.

God and His children cannot be defeated. The fight for our freedom of worship has become serious more serious than its ever been before.

If any leader is still tasting our patience well it has runout. Open our Churches now before we open fire

In a months time there are things that are going to start happening in Uganda here. Stubborn people. If they don’t repent, imminent destruction awaits them.

The Hand of God is mighty. Some people shall be an exhibition. The office of the prophet is not intended to be just in the church. Once the Lord hears the cry of his people he stirs up a people and the Prophet has lost His patience . Open the Churches Now

#EndLocdownNow

Related