KAMPALA – “What is the president talking about?” one child asked and the other one responded, “Museveni is back again to commit child abuse. Why doesn’t he just let us go back to school?” We all laughed at her response to the question but I eventually realized that our school-going children are really tired of the ongoing situation where schools in Uganda are closed but those in other nations are actually open.

During the president’s last address, which was airing live as my siblings waited to catch up on the next program (a soap), my young sisters had an interesting conversation where they expressed their grievances which are exemplified above.

The children perceive the indefinite closure of schools to be child abuse.

If this isn’t child abuse then get it a synonym because it is maltreatment by an adult which is threatening to a child. This retards the growth of our young generation, depriving them of a very child right that the government claims to be fighting for- the right to education.

The continued indefinite and discriminate closure of schools is clearly child abuse!

The writer is a member of the National Christian Students Association (NCSA Youth).

