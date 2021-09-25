KAMPALA – Consciousness is the resurrecting power – resurrecting that which man is conscious of being. Knowing the revelation of this truth will make man free, for man is always either self-imprisoned or self-freed. This revelation will make you see things as they ought to be seen because the veil has opened up and you will start to take charge of your life. This is with reference to https://youtu.be/8diErH05P-E and Mark 16: 18 which states, “…….upon this revelation I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail.”

Effective commands are short and precise so make your commands short as seen in the greatest command ever recorded during Biblical times “And God said, let there be light.”

Go ahead and claim anything you want from the scriptures, become one with it and nothing can stop it from becoming so. Claim it to be your own and you will suddenly transform your world from the barren deserts of Egypt to the promised land of Canaan.

Everyone will agree with the statement that all things were made by God and without him there is nothing made that’s made. So in other words, all things spring from the invisible realm because God is invisible. However, man has been told to stay a way from this truth and to deny his identity of God. Important to note is that even the scriptures prove beyond the shadow of a doubt that Moses and the prophets were in a hundred percent accord with the identity and nature of God as seen in the life and teachings of Jesus.

Can you decree a thing and have it come to pass? Most decidedly you can! You have always decreed everything that is happening in your world and you will continue to do so as long as you are conscious of being who you are. I believe it’s not a surprise to you if I say that you are a Spirit being having human experiences. Nothing has happened or can ever happen in your world until you decree that it should. This you may deny but as much as you try to, you can’t disprove it for this is based upon a changeless principle- consciousness.

The dumb man without using words is conscious of being dumb. Therefore he is decreeing himself to be dumb and so is a successful businessman.

When the Bible is read in this light, you will find it to be the greatest book ever written. Therefore, instead of looking upon the Bible as the historical record of ancient civilisations or the biography of the unusual life of the men of old who used to perform miracles which today’s denominational church setting and clerics have refused to acknowledge in this day and age, see the Bible as the great drama taking place in the consciousness of man.

Furtherstill, 2 Chronicles 20:20 urges us to believe in the Lord our God and we shall be established, believe His prophets and we shall prosper. We have a prophet approved of God through countless prophecies that have come to pass in our nation. Uganda has been blessed with Prophet Elvis Mbonye and yet our leaders have chosen to walk in darkness. Our leaders have embraced fear over faith, darkness over light and yet we have a preserving grace right in our amidst which they continuously ignore.

May i remind you that you can ignore God but you can’t ignore the consequences of ignoring God.

The prosperity, preserving and enlarging grace that Prophet Elvis Mbonye carries is waiting for you to renew your mind and start consulting from him because this grace of God is the only hope we have left for this nation.

The writer, Joel Egadu is a member of the National Christian Students Association (NCSA Youth).

