KAMPALA – At a time when we are waging more wars than necessary, we seem to bring ourselves to crossroads that were avoidable. The struggling health sector, the stench of corruption, the continual abuse of human rights are not close to the pit the country’s economy has been plunged into for the past year and a half.

Moreover amid all this, the interest in trying to keep the nation afloat is a great as nothing. Instead of handling the cripple clutches to walk, the Government is using those very clutches to beat up the cripple so they can move faster.

For the past two decades, Shoprite and Game have been the biggest players in Uganda’s large scale retail and wholesale business. These two parties owned property and employed hundreds of Ugandans yet all these years of existence came to a sad end because of the beaten cripple. A week or so from today, the telecoms giant, Africell will join the wagon of those exiting the Ugandan market. The problem was never the lack of consumers, but the rushed policies binding the consumers to these service providers in the bid to solve an emergency.

Nonetheless, the cries of such key stakeholders fall on deaf ears of the government as the economy continues to crumble, with majority of the vulnerable Ugandans gravely affected.

But what if the silence is because none of this came as a surprise? What if the ones in the helms of power had clues but deliberately did not care because the calamity that would befall wouldn’t be in their own household but rather a fair share of the other Ugandans? What if God had spoken, who then listened?

Speaking of clues, there have been several of those concerning major events which went ignored. Take for an example, the clues shared on an evening in July 10, 2010, when Prophet Elvis Mbonye foretold the Lugogo world cup final bombings and went ahead to warn the Government about it, yet still they did not heed.

Consequentially, many lost their lives and loved ones and wails remain the fateful memory of that day. Imagine the calamity that would have been avoided if only the Government heeded the prophet’s word. Nevertheless, in his own words, the Prophet said he still prayed about it and preserved many other lives which would otherwise have succumbed to aggravate the score.

Away from the deliberate deaf, what will you choose individually? Will you listen to the voice of God through His prophet or will you choose to be adamant about it? Like it was before, the consequences of it’s dismissal are inexcusable.

In a similar manner, on August 12, 2013, the Prophet forewarned the Government against sending Ugandan troops for a slated mission to Somalia on the basis that it would turn out tragic. Unfortunately, his warning was not even considered and the outcome of the intended mission was the loss of lives in a Chopper crash in the Kenyan Highlands. One wonders though, whether this refusal to listen is purposeful or merely the manifestation of hardness of heart.

The multi-million dollar question should thus be, whether the Government is doing enough to ensure that bad history doesn’t repeat itself based on reviews or not?

Concerning the market exit by the forenamed key players, about Uganda did the Prophet on January 7, 2020 say, “’Uganda! Heed the word of the Lord, you get into a time where you will need My hand, where you will need My Word, where you will need My Spirit. Who else can you rely on but Me,’ says the Spirits of the living God. ‘I have sent you my Prophet and you have rejected him. So a day is coming when nations shall reject you.

And you shall look around for help and the nations shall begin drawing back and you shall see the signs of it. And you shall see the donors untie this, untie this, and you shall see that this has gone bankrupt and it’s closing. The donors shall turn, the world shall turn because you do not heed the voice of My Word.'”

The most absurd sight in the current times is that of politicians and apparent Servants of God in submission to the State claiming to care about their cizitens and the Church, bowing down to embrace the New normal propagating fear. As part of the culture they advocate for is the assembling in small numbers, wearing masks and sanitizing in the places of worship. How awful the contradiction this is! When did faith become rational? And if even there was ever faith, where is it now? If the Son of Man returns, shall He find faith on the earth? [Luke 18:8]

The state of affairs today is reflected in the words written in Proverbs 29:2 (KJV) that read, “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” With the endless cries borne by the people, Uganda has without a doubt turned out to be a reflection of the wicked bearing the rule.

Therefore, if anyone is to be brought to account for the present suffering we are subjected to, it’s the one responsible for enactment but chooses to be reluctant, not the messenger diligent who had laboured to speak. However, in all this, when convenience seemingly suits you, you can ignore God but not the consequences of ignoring Him!

The writer, Asha Wandulu, is a member of the National Christian Students Association (NCSA Youth)

