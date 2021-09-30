KAMPALA — So of all new students only BB was picked out to present and show case at a press conference? Only one student had an accompanying story to share with the world? Only one student will study English and digital marketing?

Only one explanation and VU can’t explain it any other way – BRAND BB. The face. The voice. Ambassador. That’s the meaning of brand in marketing.

Imagine the effort, the time, the resources VU has spent just to explain this away!!!! That’s the power of the BB brand and that’s what all this was about – marketing.

Ignore the denials – it’s a script. The constant in all these communications (public appointment & denial) is BB. They need her to keep in the conversation. Brand marketing.

You can be sure it will be followed by interviews on various media (for VU to confirm or deny) and then BB will be invited on different media independently to deny or confirm…all this while who is the conversation? VU.

And that people is what marketing is about. It’s an art not an exact science.

Kyonna kye kili – BB for me.

Mr. Nsubuga, a football enthusiast is one of Uganda’s most thought after marketing professionals

Related