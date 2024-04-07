The State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye has today joined thousands of Ugandans to participate in this year’s Kabaka Birthday Run.

The run was flagged off by Nalinya Lubuga Agnes Nabaloga at Lubiri, Mengo.

The Kabaka Birthday Run is an annual event in line with celebrations of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, birthday which champions noble causes that resonate with the community.

This year’s theme: “Men are stars in the fight against HIV/AIDS to save the Girl child”, reflects the collective efforts to fight one of the most pressing global health challenges.

Other notable figures who have taken part in today’s run include, the Katikkiro of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, Parliamentary Commissioner Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, Prince David Wasajja, Prince Ssemakokiro, Princess Ssangalyambogo, among others.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

