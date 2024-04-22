KAMPALA – MoTIV Africa has announced the launch of the Africa Creatives Challenge, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at unlocking the potential of Africa’s creative sector. The challenge seeks to empower innovators across various disciplines, including art, media, tech, fashion, and design, to bring their ideas to life.

According to Marie-Franz Fordjoe, Lead at MoTIV West Africa, the challenge is designed to support creatives who have innovative projects or ideas but lack the necessary technical and financial support to execute them. “We aim to bridge this gap by providing a platform for creatives to showcase their ideas and access the resources they need to succeed,” Fordjoe said.

“The Africa Creatives Challenge is more than just receiving a grant; it’s about building a vibrant community of creatives who can inspire change and drive innovation in the creative economy,” Fordjoe added.

The challenge offers a total of $12,000 in grant funding to the top two projects, as well as Access to capacity building sessions, Mentorship from industry experts and Networking opportunities with potential investors and partners

They will also have access to venture development tools to help turn ideas into sustainable businesses

The challenge is open to individuals, teams, and organizations across Uganda, and submissions are now being accepted. Applications will be evaluated based on their innovation, feasibility, and potential impact on the creative economy.

“I urge all creatives across the country to submit their compelling pitches outlining how they would utilize the grant funding to bring their projects to life and contribute significantly to the growth of Africa’s creative economy,” Fordjoe said.

MoTIV Africa remains committed to building a resilient creative sector in Uganda by creating pathways that provide essential tools, skills development, and financial opportunities. The Africa Creatives Challenge is a key initiative in this effort, and the organization is excited to see the innovative ideas that will emerge from this competition.

To participate in the challenge, creatives can submit their applications through the MoTIV Africa website https://acc.motiv.africa/ Winners will be announced in and will receive their awards at a ceremony in Kampala.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

