Kampala, the city that never sleeps, added a new spark to its vibrant nightlife scene, with the arrival of Gold Nights, a themed extravaganza brought to life by none other than- Johnnie Walker.

Hosted at the prestigious Vault in Bugolobi, the monthly event promises to redefine the Bugolobi/ Bandali Rise nightlife experience, setting a new standard for sophistication and celebration.

As partygoers descended upon Vault, they were greeted by an ambiance buzzing with anticipation, promising an evening of unparalleled revelry.

At the heart of it all was the star of the show, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve, a whisky renowned for its smooth and luxurious taste. With every sip, guests embarked on a journey of sophistication and indulgence, elevating their party experience to new heights.

“Kampala’s nightlife is all about energy, excitement and celebration, and Gold Nights embodies that spirit perfectly,” said Christine Kyokunda, Brand Manager for Johnnie Walker.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this unforgettable experience to our consumers, offering them a taste of luxury paired with the thrill of the party. Johnnie Walker Gold label is the icon of celebration so we want people to know that it is the drink of choice for all ultimate celebrations,” she added.

To turn up the party mood, celebrated disc spinner- DJ Slick Stuart, who doubles as one of the Walkers, took over the turn tables with a mission to keep the crowd on their feet as he pulsed with top hits and infectious beats. From hip-shaking rhythms to soul-stirring melodies, every moment was a testament to the power of music to unite and uplift.

But Gold Nights wasn’t just about the drinks and the music—it was a journey through the world of whisky and celebration. Guests were treated to an immersive experience, tantalizing their senses and leaving them craving more.

Gold Nights promises to be a recurring highlight on Kampala’s social calendar, taking place every last Thursday of the month at Vault in Bugolobi. And word from Johnnie Walker Uganda is that each event guarantees an immersive journey through the world of whisky and celebrations, offering guests an unforgettable experience filled with opulence and excitement.

