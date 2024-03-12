BUYENDE – The Joint Anti-Terrorist Task Force – JATT, in coordination with the District Security Committee, in Buyende district, arrested a one Ndalike Hassan Mustafa, alias Wakwima Dirian, a former soldier, who deserted the UPDF in 2016, and allegedly joined the ADF rebel ranks, under Ali Isma, an ADF Commander.

Police say the ADF suspected rebel was arrested after he sneaked into the country in February 2024, and threatened to attack concertgoers and revelers at a music show in Ikanda Sub-county in Buyende district. The suspect was handed over to CMI for further management.

“His arrest shows that betrayal does not pay and further underscores the unwavering commitment of the JATT and all territorial units, to identifying and holding accountable those who break their oath to protect our nation,” said SCP Enanga Fred – Police Spokesperson.

He added, “We cannot tolerate such acts of betrayal of trust, and we continue to encourage all security personnel, past or present, to remain vigilant in our mission to protect and defend our country and its citizens.”

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

