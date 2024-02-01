KAMPALA – Webometrics, the largest academic ranking of higher education institutions in the world has ranked Kampala International University (KIU) as third third-best University in East Africa, and the first-best private university in the region. The university was in the fifth position in 2023.

KIU follows the University of Nairobi and Makerere University in the first and second positions respectively, followed by the University of Dar-es-salaam (4th), and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (5th).

The university also attained 47th position in Africa from the 61st position in 2023 ranking. In Africa, KIU and Makerere University were the only Ugandan universities that made the top 50.

In Uganda, KIU maintained its position as 2nd best university after Makerere University. Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Kyambogo University, and Gulu University clinched the 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions respectively.

Click here for the full list of Africa ranking

The “Webometrics Ranking of World Universities” is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions offering every six months an independent, objective, free, open scientific exercise for providing reliable, multidimensional, updated, and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world. The primary objective of the Webometrics Ranking is to promote Open Access to the knowledge generated by the University.

This is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the largest public research body in Spain. The ranking uses both webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators.

