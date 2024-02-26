KAMPALA – Rt. Rev. Raphael p’Mony Wokorach, the Bishop of Nebbi Catholic Diocese has commended the Christians of Mbarara for their unwavering support, specifically in organizing the grand celebration of Uganda Martyrs Day.

This commendable act of solidarity by the Mbarara Archdiocese showcases their profound sense of Catholic universality,” he said, adding that the outpouring of support from Mbarara, as the first diocese to stand by Nebbi, has not gone unnoticed.

The grand celebration of Uganda Martyrs Day holds significant importance for all Christians in Uganda and beyond.

Bishop Wokorach expressed his gratitude during an extraordinary mass organized by the Christians of Mbarara Archdiocese residing in Kampala and its surroundings. The event, held at Kittante Primary School in Kawempe Division on February 25, 2024, was spearheaded by the Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA).

Wokorach said Uganda Martyrs Day is for all Christians in Uganda and elsewhere in the world, which is why it is right and just that all dioceses work in solidarity to pull off the celebration in a befitting manner.

The Chairman of AMDA, Chris Gumisiriza, highlighted the cherished values of friendship and solidarity that are deeply ingrained in the Christians of Mbarara Archdiocese. “It is this strong bond that drives them to provide support to other dioceses, demonstrating their commitment to the Catholic faith,” he said.

Gumisiriza also expressed his gratitude to the Christians of Nebbi for establishing and maintaining a strong relationship with the Mbarara Archdiocese.

The function was graced by hundreds of Christians from Mbarara Archdiocese and Nebbi diocese. The most prominent Christians who graced the function include the Head of the Catholic Laity in Uganda and also the company Secretary of Vision Group, Gervase Ndyanabo, Hon. Basil Bataringaya, Hon Avur Jane Pacuto (woman MP, Pakwach), Hon. Fred Omach, Charles Draecabo (Chairman, Arua Diocese Council of the Laity in Diaspora) and the Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige, just to name a few.

The mass at Kittante was just one of the activities that AMDA organised to express their solidarity and support for Nebbi Diocese. Earlier activities involved a golf tournament at the Golf Course in Kampala and a friendly sports gala at City High School on Saturday (February 24, 2024).

The respective fundraising activities generated Ugx18m (eighteen million) in cash and pledges. The cash, which was slightly over Ugx17m (seventeen million) was handed over to Bishop Wokorach during the mass at Kittante.

Share this: Facebook

X

