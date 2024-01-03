Experts and analysts of the Middle East believe that Iran and its actions in the fight against terrorism, have brought many material and spiritual costs, which are the source of security and stability in this region and even at the international level, and all countries are indebted to it. Today, the fight against terrorism has become a problem of the international system because its consequences have not only damaged human security, but also attacked national and international peace and security.

Therefore, with such conditions, it seems that only the determination of the countries can be considered as a special strategy in fighting this ominous phenomenon. Terrorism and terrorist actions have always been carried out by individuals and groups that are fully supported by the West. Western countries, America at the head of them, directly support terrorists, finance them, shelter their leaders and provide their security. The wave of terrorist acts against Iran in the years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, while the West uses various tools to introduce Iran as a “sponsor of terrorism” in the face of the world. This accusation is made while Iran has contributed the most in the fight against terrorism in the region.

In recent years, Iran has played a significant role in the fight against Daesh in various countries, including Iraq and Syria, and has sacrificed great martyrs in this way.

America’s weakness and rhetoric in the Middle East

Sergey Kozhemyakin; The Russian political expert says that the Middle East strategy of Washington and its allies (especially the Zionist regime) has faced a serious failure. Their continuous efforts to weaken Iran and force the Islamic Republic to give in to their demands in the region have not yielded any results.

Contrary to America’s expectation, Iran’s economy is still standing on its feet despite the continuous escalation of sanctions, and great powers such as China and Russia have not only turned their backs on the Islamic Republic, but are trying to strengthen economic, commercial and even military interactions with Tehran.

On the other hand, America and its satellites failed to create distance between Iran and friendly countries in the region. Washington’s calculation to create long-term chaos in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria did not turn out well. In addition, the voice of the countries of the region for the complete expulsion of the US is heard stronger and more seriously. By assassinating General Qassem Soleimani, America put its government in a single line with ISIS and al-Qaeda, with whom this famous military general was always fighting, and showed that this country and its satellites are ready to achieve their illegitimate goals and interests and commit any kind of inhumane crimes, the world has not witnessed. The end of the path that Washington has chosen will only bring defeat and disgrace for this country.

The architect of the international comprehensive plan against ISIS

Alexander Kniazev; The Russian political expert believes that ISIS was created in the think tank of the American “RAND” Institute, it is a very clear and well-known matter, and Sardar Soleimani is an obstacle to the realization of Washington’s plans to dehumanize the Middle East and then expand it to other neighboring regions. It was the world.

Of course, the importance of Sardar Soleimani’s activities was not only limited to planning, organizing and managing military actions to fight terrorism. Although while talking to the media, he considered himself only a soldier and did not show any desire to enter the political arena, but the activity and personality of the general, as well as the situation that appears in the international arena today, made the assassination of this great commander. It has become a very important factor in world geopolitics. It is no coincidence that the leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran spoke of revenge, because they know very well that in today’s world, the arrogance and aggression of America and its allies can only be countered with symmetrical measures.

The assassination of Qassem Soleimani was an important factor for a serious change and development in the relations between two groups of countries, one of which surrendered to the domination of America, and the other is capable of independent development according to its national interests and is ready to cooperate and coexist peacefully with all countries.

America; A country that knows no boundaries for crime

Aydanbek Akhmatov; The Kyrgyz political expert believes that General Soleimani fought against terrorist groups like ISIS and defeated them. He was the pride of Iran and the great general of this country, and the assassination of such a person is very sad not only for Iranians but for every realistic person.

He says that the way to establish peace and tranquility in West Asia is for everyone to respect the sovereignty of the countries of the region and cooperate in the light of common interests. It is true that America has advanced military equipment, but it should be pointed out that in terms of military power, Iran also has advanced defense systems and their missile power is strong and growing. He stated that one of the main reasons for the assassination of General Soleimani was his fight against Daesh and terrorist groups in the region, especially in Syria and Iraq, which has upset the US and its regional allies. The assassination of General Soleimani by the United States is a brutal act and a clear violation of international laws, and it showed that there are no laws or boundaries in the world for the United States.

The world owes Iran and Sardar Soleimani

Hossein Asoubaliyev; An expert and analyst of Middle East issues says that Qassem Soleimani is not only a hero of Iran, but also a champion of freedom in the region and the world. Everyone is aware of Iran’s role in the fight against international terrorism and ensuring the stability of the region. This Iranian commander was not only a military figure, but also possessed the excellent art of diplomacy, which he used to serve national interests and bring peace and stability to the region. Undoubtedly, Sardar Shahid was one of the handful of personalities whose wisdom, courage and heroism owes the architecture of the future stability and security of the Middle East, which will be prominent in the role of Iran and its friends. If the Middle East has become relatively safer today and the evil hand of ISIS and other terrorist groups has been reduced from the region, it is the result of the tireless and round-the-clock efforts of Iran, the countries of the axis of resistance, and this selfless general and his honorable companions. Sardar Soleimani’s goals were beyond the interests of Iran and followed the establishment of a just international order in the region and the world.

Therefore, Sardar Shahid is not only a hero of Iran, but also a hero of freedom in the region and the world. Iran’s friends are sure that despite the many problems and obstacles created by America and the West on the way of this country’s growth, Iran will continue to maintain its independent foreign policy and its role as one of the most key countries in the regional and international political system. It will strengthen more than before.

Consolidation of the axis of resistance

Tursonbay Bagher Olu; The politician and former parliament member of Kyrgyzstan says that General Soleimani played an important role in the unity of Islamic countries in the axis of resistance against the Zionist regime. This can be understood from Israel’s fear of the Iranian general. His good performance in forming the axis of resistance against the Zionists is evident even in the speeches of the Palestinians themselves. Sardar Soleimani is an example of serving the cause of Palestinian freedom and their beliefs. I think he is a role model for others to continue fighting for Muslims and their rights in Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

Creating an axis of resistance and unification of countries in it is a big task. It cannot be denied that Martyr Soleimani played an important role in this matter, because today we see how, in the background of the intensification and spread of Islamophobia, many even incite Muslims to fight against each other. Such conflicts are clearly being planned from the outside. The former Kyrgyz parliamentarian says about the programs pursued by terrorist groups in Central Asia and how China, Russia, and Iran deal with these threats: First of all, we must understand that the secret services of various Western powers are behind the creation of groups in most cases. They are terrorists. They create, finance and promote them. For example, as we all know ISIS. Most of these terrorist organizations have been created under the supervision of the United States and Israel, as well as with the support of a number of European countries.

Zionists are the axis of evil

Vladimir Kvachkov; The retired colonel of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces also mentions General Soleimani as a military elite and a special force. Sardar Soleimani was an example of a special officer for me. In my opinion, most Iranians think of Martyr Soleimani as a national hero, but for me, not only was he important in protecting Iran and Syria, but also his irreconcilable fight against those who occupied Al-Quds.

The main centers of Zionism and global liberalism are in England and America, but Israel is the nest of all evils. And Iran is the only country in the world that has publicly started and continued the fight against this snake, and the value and greatness of Sardar Soleimani’s masterpiece was precisely in this point. Becoming a general is an attainable task, anyone can be taught military science. But the important thing is that this person, in addition to understanding the military laws as models and applying them, but another thing is a complete deep understanding and having his own worldview. I believe that without having a religious worldview, it is impossible for a person to have an effective fight against the modern evil of Zionism and liberalism; This late general was distinguished by a deep understanding of all these.

