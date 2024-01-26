KAMPALA – The Ugandan Speaker of Youth Parliament Mr Brighton Kiwanuka has revealed Mr Steven Keddi who heads Keddi Foundation as the winner of the Best Humanitarian Award of 2023 in recognition of his philanthropy works carried out through the Keddi Foundation.

“Keddi is one of our youth in Uganda and East Africa who can inspire people and has shown that youth can become a great person regardless of their background. When you look at the people that Keddi is helping and he is working with in his NGO they are mainly youth that’s why the youth Parliament nominated him for the award which he won and is receiving today” he said.

Mr Kiwanuka said the Youth Parliament made a survey last year from September to December which was aimed at looking for a person who has transformed people’s lives for the better in communities across the country.

“Mr Keddi beat competition from six other nominees who included Rajiv Ruparelia, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, NUP Principal Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, Hamis Kiggundu, Socialite Zari Hassan Lutaaya and Herbalist Sylvia Namutebi aka Mama Fiina to take the award home” he noted.

The awarding ceremony that was held on Monday at Hotel Africana in Kampala also saw the Youth Parliament endorse Keddi to run for the Butebo district Member of Parliament in the 2026 elections.

While receiving the award keddi revealed that he will continue carrying out his charitable causes to see the improvement of the lives of people in different parts of the country.

“I am happy to see that I inspire people out there both young and old with my works. To any young person out there I urge them not to lose hope, tomorrow will be your day. I didn’t know that I would one day be recognized like today, I was a poor boy in the village doing all sorts of work from being a shamba boy, cleaning toilets, and digging in people’s gardens but today am somebody because I never gave up, I had a dream so anybody out there just keep holding onto your dream, the suffering isn’t permanent” Keddi noted.

Keddi further noted that although the journey of his charitable works hasn’t been easy, his desire to change society has kept him motivated and allowed him to help different people across the country

