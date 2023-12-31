KAMPALA – Police have reported that the Christmas festival was largely peaceful, apart from the attack by suspected ADF rebels in Kamwenge, where 3 people were burnt and killed on Boxing Day.

In a statement, police say that the violent attackers are taking advantage of the vast Kibaale National Park as their criminal hub, where they sneak from and terrorise vulnerable residents in Kamwenge district.

Enanga Fred – Police Spokesperson noted that the UPDF and police have directed more resources in form of manpower, including the immediate recruitment of LDUs to help counter such attacks from the ADF remnants in the area, identify collaborators within the community and also monitor all places neighbouring the National Park, where the remnants sneak from and terrorise the neighbourhood.

On December 27, 2023, Enanga said the UPDF managed to put out of action 2 ADF rebels and injured, a third, during a fire exchange and violent confrontation with ADF rebel group at 9am, at Kiziba zone, Kiziba parish Kamwenge district.

“The village is next to Nyabitusi which was attacked on the night of 25th – 26th .12.2023.”

“Regarding, the Christmas festivals, across the county, the Leadership of the Joint Security Agencies has applauded all security personnel who effectively secured the Christmas Holiday and Festivities across the country. Reports from all our jurisdictions indicate that the festivities were generally peaceful without any incidents of major security significance. At least millions of Christian’s gathered in churches and other places of worship across the country to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and also observe the Christmas holiday. We thank all the religious leaders who worked with our security teams to ensure the safety and security of church goers and well-wishers. Our teams across the country, also worked with event’s organizers and promoters and successfully policed all music shows and concerts, at major venues,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

X

