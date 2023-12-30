KAMPALA – Police cleared a total of 1907 sites for the fireworks display as it has been a trend for ushering in the new year.

The displays include; a string of firecrackers, close proximity and special events fireworks.

In a statement, Police noted that only contractors licensed under Explosive Act, shall display fireworks following standard fireworks displays.

“These include M/S Sky Flames {U] Ltd, M/S Quality Lighting [U} Ltd, M/S Extremes Events {U} Ltd, M/S Tomil Fireworks {U} Limited, M/S Goshen Africa{U} Ltd, Fesco Ltd, Light Africa Uganda Ltd and Fire Works 7000 who have been granted on the night of 31/12/2023 to 01/01/2024.”

The guidelines include that;

Police: –

– Shall review and approve the location of proposed fireworks discharge sites.

– Shall provide supervision and guidance to fireworks operators, prior to setting up the display, during discharge, of fireworks and after discharge to assist in determining that the launch area is safe.

– At their discretion, they shall have the authority to suspend or terminate the display due to weather or any other grounds deemed unsafe.

– The fireworks display contractor, shall be required to conduct an onsite safety assessment.

– The fireworks operator shall supply 10 fire extinguishers properly tagged and functioning.

– The fireworks operator shall supply; fireworks tools and equipment for transporting and receiving, safety on-site storage and the necessary number of qualified personnel needed to setup, fire the display and thoroughly clear the entire area of fireworks debris at the conclusion of the event.

– All displays shall be set up employing methods for interrupting firing in case an unforeseen danger becomes evident.

– An operator positioned to have the display at the site shall ignite fireworks displays. Remote ignition systems not under direct control of the onsite operator will not be permitted.

– Aerial displays shall not include free floating devices or shells, less than 3 inches in diameters.

– No spectators or spectator parking areas shall be located in the display site.

– All structures, buildings and premises located within the display site shall remain unoccupied during the display.

– The presence of a modest number of trees and shrubs is not a safety problem, provided they are not numerous to make it difficult to locate unexploded aerial shells or pose a serious fire safety threat.

– Fireworks must be aerial fireworks.

– Keep all fireworks materials dry, and away from bad weather.

– Prohibit smoking, matches, lighters, open flames within 50 feet of fireworks material.

– Prohibit persons who are under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or medications that could adversely affect judgment, mobility or stability.

– No cell phone or radio frequency generating devices are permitted within the immediate discharge area.

– Wear all protective equipment appropriate for setup duties.

– Verify all mortars and racks are made of approved materials, and are of sufficient strength, length and durability to allow shells to be propelled to safe deflagration heights.

– Must ensure the neighbourhood are informed of the fireworks through the media and local authorities ie LCs.

– Verify rescue and emergency medical service units are available and ready to respond.

– Maintain crowd control, utilizing barriers and monitors.

– Disable any electric firing switches and disconnect all electric cables.

– After at least 15 minutes, conduct search of the display and fall out areas.

– Follow proper marking and warning for unexpected shells.

– Ensure that all unused line products are accounted for, properly handled, repackaged and secured by counter terrorism personnel.

