The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Rukia Nakadama has appealed to Ugandans to eat organic foods to keep diseases at bay.

“Eat organic foods to be healthy and keep diseases away. Organics are not only healthy but they are also nutritious,” said Rukia.

She made the remarks during the closure of the National Organic Exhibition Week held at Hotel Africana.

Ms Nakadama also assured the farmers of a ready market for their products.

Nakadama informed stakeholders and Organic actors that the government will support the bill.

The Chief Executive Officer of National Organic Movement of Uganda NOGAMU, Mr Charlton Namuwoza said Uganda is blessed to be a home of the most excellent inputs that farmers need to produce even livestock.

“There is a need to focus on how organic farmers can access organic inputs to improve productivity,” added Namuwoza.

Namuwoza noted that Uganda is increasingly receiving recognition as a major player in the organic export market and this gives the country leeway to reap from the ever-growing consumer demand.

The board chairman of NOGAMU, Mr Samuel Nyanzi commended the government for supporting organic farmers.

Nyanzi explained that Organic Agriculture is a sure avenue to ensure sustainable development in Uganda due to the growth of global demand which continues to create enormous market opportunities for smallholder organic farmers and SME companies.

An exhibitor and board member of NAGOMU, Ms Julie Nakalanda Matovu also decried the high cost of certification for organic farmers. She added that smallholder farmers are not able to sell in the organic markets.

Stakeholders in the agriculture value chain want the government to foot the Organic Agriculture Policy with the formulation and passing of the National Organic Agriculture Bill. They say the policy needs to be curated for different regions to uphold the growing standard of Uganda’s organic exports.

