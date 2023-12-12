KAMPALA – Police have revealed that the country loses 12 people daily on average in traffic road crashes, motorcyclists, cyclist and pedestrians being the vulnerable groups forming 80% of the fatalities.

Accordingly, speed is a major risk factor and is among the leading causes of road crashes. Police say that an increase in speed reduces driver’s reaction time, breaking distance and stopping distance.

“The speed at which a vehicle travels directly influences the risk of a crash as well as the severity of injuries and likelihood of death.”

Kananura Michael, Traffic police spokesperson said that they are strengthening operations on speeding using the already deployed speed guns and CCTV Cameras that capture the violators who are black listed and then traced for.

The other risk factor highlighted is drunk driving which happens to a worldwide challenge.

“Weekly operations on drivers who are under the influence of alcohol are being conducted. In these operations we have added a component of taking biometrics (Finger prints) so as to have a profile (Database) of drivers who will have been found to be driving motor vehicles under the influence of alcohol,” Kananura said in a statement.

Police also highlighted distracted driving noting that, “anything that takes away your attention from driving can be a distraction. Sending a text message, talking on mobile phones, using navigation system, eating e.t.c.”

Another cause is improper overtaking. Police say that overtaking in corners, on hills, when another vehicles has started to overtake, when they are many vehicles ahead put one at a risk of a road crash that may lead to death or severe injuries.

Seat belts and helmets usage

“Being buckled up during a road crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your car, being ejected from a vehicle is always dangerous and deadly, if you don’t wear your seat belt, you could be thrown out which poses a danger to your life.”

He added, “Helmets are designed to help prevent injuries of the head, a serious fall or crash can cause permanent brain damage or death. The regulation requires both the rider and the passenger to wear or put on the crash helmet.”

Road Infrastructure and vehicle maintenance

Kananura revealed that they are working with UNRA and KCCA in case of any damage caused to any road infrastructure by motorists to ensure that the damaged infrastructure is repaired or replaced

“We share crash data with UNRA, KCCA and other city authorities on all black spots for improvement. We also conduct random checks on suspected motor vehicles in dangerous mechanical condition.”

Police urged the members of the public to be vigilant and report all traffic violation on a toll free number Tel: 0800199099.

