The Criminal Investigations Desk of Amudat district in partnership with civil society organizations and development partners rallied inter-generational dialogue to sensitize communities about the laws against the practices that have continued to affect them.

The dangerous practices include Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), child marriage, and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) among others.

The Amudat district head of the investigations, Daniel Odongo, said people in the region are still secretly carrying out FGM even when it puts the life of the girls in danger.

Odongo added that Child marriage and teenage pregnancy are also a challenge in the area as they continue to promote less productivity among young girls.

He attributed the practice to the rampant poverty in the district, explaining that parents take their young girls as property. ”Parents give out their girls to men in exchange for cows as bride price,” Odongo said.

He stated that such practices affect the country and is optimistic that working with civil society organizations and other groups to sensitize the public against such harmful practices will bring cases down.

In the same vein, Suzan Ikwakol the ActionAid International Uganda Amudat Psychosocial Officer asked the government to double its efforts in curbing the vices adding that the dialogues are part of the interventions/strategies to engage communities on practices through using a multi-sectoral approach.

The inter-generational dialogue in Amudat district was conducted in five subcounties including; Loroo, Losidok, Kongorok, Abiliyep and Lokales by ActionAid International Uganda with support from UNFPA.

