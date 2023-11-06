Keddie Foundation has handed USD 15000 about UGX 56 Million as the charity’s contribution towards the Busoga Royal Wedding.

Steven Keddie, the charity’s chief executive officer announced the development on Saturday in the presence of Busoga Kingdom’s 2nd Deputy Premier Osman Noor Ahmed.

“With great honour, i am pleased to over our contribution towards preparations for the Kingdom’s forthcoming Royal Wedding of His Majesty Kyabazinga Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV and Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi. May the years ahead be filled with lasting joy,” Mr. Keddie said.

He said cultural leaders are a reflection of transforming society and improving the wellbeing of families

“In line with our community support for humanity, working with kingdoms like Busoga and others will enable us to identify community needs, we also call upon other well-wishers to support the Kyabazinga for his wedding and we look up to a colourful marriage,” he added.

Mr Noor welcomed the contribution from Keddie Foundation

“We want to thank Keddie Foundation for that generosity that will go a long way in the history of the kingdom,” he said.

The royal wedding between Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and her Royal Highness Jovia Mutesi is due on November 18, 2023.

