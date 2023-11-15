Road safety activist Joseph Beyanga commonly known as Joe Walker will on Sunday, November 19, lead a 60-kilometer relay walk to pay tribute to road traffic victims and their loved ones who have been killed or seriously injured on the roads.

Addressing reporters ahead of the walk, Beyanga said the signature Joe Walker Remembrance Road Safety Relay Walk will begin at 6:00 AM at the Uganda Manufacturers Association Lugogo.

He said walk advocates for evidence-based actions to prevent future road traffic deaths and injuries while emphasizing the importance of cooperation in achieving these shared goals.

How the Joe Walker Remembrance Road Safety Relay Walk works

Beyanga said the relay walk will be conducted in teams of 6 participants, with each team member walking a minimum of 10 kilometers before passing the relay button to the next teammate.

Each relay team must include at least one member of the opposite gender, fostering camaraderie and partnership, Cheerleaders and pacesetters are encouraged to join the event to provide encouragement and support along the route, creating a festive and lively atmosphere.

“The 60 kilometers to an ordinary walker represents a huge task. And if you look at the situation of road safety, it’s a dire situation. It’s a huge task. It would not take one person to fix it. It would not take the police to fix it alone. It will take each one of us. That is what the 60 kilometers represents. The task of road safety is everyone’s responsibility. So what we are doing is a really walk. It’s a really teams working the 60 kilometers, not one individual,” he explained at a press conference.

“Each team will have six people and each person will work just 10 kilometers. If each one of us did what we are supposed to do, the task of road safety would be much easier. So on Sunday, teams of six people can go on the Joe Walker website, https://joewalker.org/joe-walker-remembrance-walk/ register your team and together we will walk the 60 kilometers to pass out a message saying let’s make our roads safe, safe roads, save lives. Our people are too young to die, he said.

Joe Walker has previously held two walks; Kampala to Bushenyi (342 kilometres) and Kampala to Mbale (246) kilometres.

