Scenes of devastation and destruction have taken over in the Middle East after Islamist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend.

Israel has since officially declared war on Hamas and given the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 413 people, including 78 children, were killed in the territory.

At least 700 people have been killed in Israel, according to Israeli media.

But tensions in the region were already high after a number of incidents and clashes in recent months.

One day before the weekend’s acts of terror by Hamas militants, people in Palestine had conducted rallies.

While the mood at the rallies was defiant, some in Palestine chose to celebrate the raids and killings committed by Hamas.

The celebrations were short-lived, however, as the powerful Israeli military struck back with force, using missiles and air strikes to target Palestinian territories.

The buildings struck ranged from shopping centres to mosques. Both left people devastated.

The strikes from Israel saw Palestinians fleeing their homes, while in Israel, people were left to clean up the mess.

However, the destruction of houses was not the only thing lost. Hundreds from both Israel and the Palestinian territories lost their lives as a decades-old conflict became the bloodiest it has been in years.

Sunday saw even more conflict as Israel stepped up its security checkpoints, strikes and fighting continued as Israel announced an official declaration of war.

The conflict is ongoing

