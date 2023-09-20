The Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Housing), Hon. Persis Namuganza has commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for initiating developmental programs such as the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl/Boy Child (PISGBC) that have transformed the lives of Ugandans, especially the youth.

She said the PISGBC project has greatly played an important role in skilling the underprivileged youth in Kampala which in turn has helped to create employment opportunities thus improving their livelihoods.

The Minister made the remarks yesterday as trainees of Nakulabye Skilling Center showcased their products which they have been able to make during the six months of free skills training. The PISGBC project has nine skilling centers spread in the five divisions of Kampala City.

Hon. Namuganza also thanked the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, the Special Presidential Assistant on Education and Skilling also project head, Dr. Faith Katana Mirembe for their vital roles towards the success of the project.

She further promised the beneficiaries that she will engage His Excellency, the President to see how they can get a market for their quality products.

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms. Beti Olive Namisango Kamya-Turomwe also applauded President Museveni for his visionary leadership that has enabled Uganda to reduce the rate of unemployment among the youth through skilling.

She urged the trainees to put their acquired skills into good use so that they are able to uplift their lives.

The Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for Kiruhura District, Mr. Nzaire Sedrack Kaguta emphasized that the project is for all Ugandans irrespective of their political affiliation.

“The money being used in this project is taxpayer’s money not NRM money, therefore, as parents of underprivileged children you should make sure that your kids benefit from such projects,” said Mr. Nzaire, who is also the National Coordinator of the Revolutionary Guard.

On the other hand, Dr. Katana called upon the business community to stop importing goods produced here such as shoes, fabrics, among others, before assuring them that Uganda now has thousands of skilled youths who can make quality products ready for consumption.

Ms. Naikazi Sarah, the Administrator of Nakulabye Skilling Center noted that they recruited 420 trainees comprising 52 boys, and 368 girls who have undergone a free six months training in various vocational disciplines.

She stated that the trainees studied five courses which include Tailoring, Hairdressing, Shoes making, knitting, and embroidery.

The event was also attended by Ms. Aminah Lukanga, the Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Dr. Patrick Byakatonda- Director of the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT), among others.

