KAMPALA – After seven (7) months of heavy preparation, Huawei’s Sub-Saharan Africa Regional ICT Competition was successfully held on 22nd February 2023. The competition attracted over 16,000 registered from over 500 institutions.

At least 16 countries in the region participated in the competitions whereby Team Uganda was represented by Makerere University, Kyambogo University, Gulu, and Kabale Muni University.

During the competition, Team Uganda (Makerere University) scooped the grand prize in the computing track and also managed to win the first prize in the Network track, while Kyambogo University scooped second. Gulu and Kabale managed to get third position. The networking track was comprised of 27 teams of three students each from 16 countries.

Muni University (Uganda) won the first prize in Cloud trach out of 18 teams of threes from 16 countries. .

Out of the six Ugandan teams, four qualified for the global competition with Gulu and Kabale universities who got the third prize failing to qualify for global event scheduled to take place in China in May, 2023.

“Okello Stephen a Network and Cyber security student also a participant from the Makerere University Network track commended Huawei for the opportunity and noted that he was exposed to more advanced concepts in the various technologies.

“Well about this years ICT competition, it was a bit challenging as compared to the previous ones because we got introduced to more advanced concepts in datacom, security and even in wireless technology so we had to really put in many efforts in learning and mastering them within the shortest period of time. Well this prepared us well in solving real life problems because you have to be a quick learner and work as a team to solve these IT Challenges so that you succeed in this ever changing global environment of technology. I really appreciate Huawei for the tremendous job as far as the ICT Competition is concerned and we hope for the best comes this year 2023”, he said

Christopher Ivan Katoogo from Makerere University say,s “After 7 months of heavy preparation, On the 22nd of February 2023, the thrilling Sub-saharan Africa Regional ICT competition was held that provided participants with exposure to different technology fields. It focused on three main tracks: Network, Cloud and Computing. These are essential in world today and are critical for businesses, institutions, and individuals to stay connected and secure. The event was not only educational but also entertaining. Participants were able to compete in a friendly and supportive environment while showcasing their skills and gaining valuable experience. Overall, competition was an excellent opportunity for individuals to boost their confidence and gain recognition in the industry.”

Meanwhile, Kenya won the grand prize for both Network and Cloud track.

The annual Huawei ICT Competition is a key piece of the ICT Academy Campaign. It targets university and college students worldwide, aiming to facilitate communication between schools, enterprises, and governments while building a robust talent ecosystem. Through this competition, Huawei aims to challenge the students’ ICT knowledge as well as the practical and application skills, and ultimately, inspire innovation with the theme of “connection, glory, future”.

After seven years of development, The Huawei ICT Competition has become one of the biggest event of its kind in Africa. The competition covers latest technologies such as cloud computing, AI, mobile networks, big data, that are pertinent to students’ competitiveness in the job market.

Over the years on the African region, Huawei has signed cooperation agreements with over 250 universities in 14 Sub-Saharan countries on establishing Huawei ICT academies. This cooperation has enabled more than 7,000 university students to obtain Huawei ICT certification, which makes them better candidates for ICT-related jobs.In Uganda, over 18 universities have signed which include, Makerere, Muni, MUBS, Soroti, Kabale, Kyambogo, Nkozi, Mbarara, KIU and IUIU among others.

