LYANTONDE – The MD of National Water and Sewerage Corporation – NWSC Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha on Friday inspected the new 5 million litres per day capacity water treatment plant.

The plant located at Rukukuru on Lake Kakyeera is at 89.2% completion including civil, electrical and electro-mechanical works.

According to NWSC, the pumps have already been cleared from Mombasa and will be in the country in the third week of January and will be installed by end of January.

Test pumping will start in February.

The purpose of the visit partly was to inspect the progress of the project but most importantly. The MD wanted to conduct an on-spot assessment of intake that was affected by a drop in water levels on Lake Kakyeera.

The water levels were affected by the recent floods that caused the lake to burst its banks and flood. The water level had dropped but has stabilised.

The project is being undertaken by Plumb Base Uganda Ltd and Anhui Sijian holding group.

