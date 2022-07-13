LOS ANGELES — Former U.S. President Barack Obama earned a nomination Tuesday for the 74th Emmy Awards for Netflix’s documentary series “Our Great National Parks.”

The 44th U.S. President will compete for outstanding narrator in the biggest event of the year for U.S. television, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War), David Attenborough (The Mating Game), W. Kamau Bell (We Need to Talk About Cosby) and Lupita Nyong’o (Serengeti II). This is the first Primetime Emmy nomination of Obama’s career.

“Our Great National Parks,” a five-part documentary series about some of the planet’s most spectacular national parks, is a collaboration between Wild Space, Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, and Freeborne Media. It is the latest title in a multi-year agreement with Netflix the former U.S. first couple Barack and Michelle Obama penned in 2018.

“American Factory,” the first title from Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, took home the award for best documentary at the 92nd Oscars in 2020. The documentary, which is about Chinese company Fuyao’s factory in the U.S. state of Ohio creating jobs for unemployed Americans and also the ups and downs along the way, received enormous attention and acclaim.

HBO’s black comedy-drama television series “Succession” led nominees for this year’s Emmy Awards with 25 nods. The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12.

Related