KAMPALA — The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has called for proper funding of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in order for them to be effectively implemented.

She made the remarks while addressing participants at the final day of the Uganda SDGs Conference held at the Serena Hotel in Kampala on June 17th.

Under the theme “Building Effective Model to accelerate the SDGs in the Post Covid-19 Era,”, the conference is meant to among others reflect on the impact that the global pandemic had on the implementation of the SDGs and therefore address on mechanisms that the guide the country into full realization of the SDGs.

According to Among, financing of the SDGs should be targeted to ensure efforts reach the most marginalized and vulnerable persons.

“Parliamentarians should be aware of these forms of funding and form a view as to whether the various sources are well-coordinated to avoid duplication and overlap,” she said.

Among revealed that one of the most important duties of Parliament is overseeing the executive branch to ensure accountability for the efficient and effective delivery of expenditures, laws, and programs which have a direct effect on the people, planet, and society.

“Parliament has a critical role as a powerful domestic accountability mechanism. Parliamentarians establish accountability-enabling environment through enactment of laws, but also have direct responsibilities for ensuring accountability through their own oversight efforts,” Among told participants at the conference.

She therefore urged parliamentarians to ensure that government programs and the SDGs aspirations reach and make sense to the common person.

“It is critical that the legal frameworks established and the funding allocated to achieve the various SDGs should be based on the insights and the perspectives of people who will be affected by, and who will benefit from such changes.These efforts have already started through the parliamentary forum for SDGs in partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister,” she revealed.

Among noted that there should also be credible and timely information of the people and communities left behind so they can be better targeted by government development programs, laws, policies and appropriate attention.

“I therefore urge you participants in this conference that as we deliberate on key models to accelerate the SDGs, let us also make an effort to map and identify those communities, those people that have been left behind so that we can better serve them,” she said.

