Members of Parliament have overwhelmingly heaped thousands of praise in honour of the late Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah for leaving behind a great legacy.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among resumed her seat as the Deputy Speaker Thomas_Tayebwa takes leave from this Special Sitting which started at 10am.

Busia Municipality MP, Geoffrey Macho requested the Late Rt.Hon Oulanyah to forgive the principles of NUP who encouraged their people to demonstrate while you were hospital in Seattle. Forgive them so that they know what they did was wrong and they should not do it again”

Pian County MP Remigio Achia proposed that Parliament establishes a memorial day to honour the life of Rt Hon Oulanyah. The Deputy Speaker Thomas_Tayebwa acknowledged the proposal saying it will be considered at the end of the session

Agago Woman MP, Beatrice Akello said the fallen speaker was a peace loving person and a good mobiliser who had instilled hope in us. People from Northern Uganda are united today because of him something which was not the case. Let’s us unite as Ugandan because he showed us love and as a peace maker he was involved during the peace talks of LRA.

Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi said Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah stood at Kololo and decried corruption. Oulanyah appealed to those involved in corruption in this country to change their ways. Whether in this House, or wherever they are watching us from. Give us time to debate a Uganda we want which was his desire.

Hon. Nathan Nandala Mafabi noted that Jacob has died and said we are all going to die, i am very sorry to hear people clamouring for money. In our culture we contribute money to send off people and not to eat, for those who are clamouring to eat am asking God to call them & go with him.

Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa – he was together with bamwoze. Oulanyah in one of t session he chaired I had a disagreed on t rules n when he came to chair he asked t rules committee to bring t amendment o. parliamentary sports club will miss him because he was one of the pioneer goal keeper. It should be captured that he was a good sportsman.

Fort Portal Municipality MP, Hon Alex Ruhunda: Oulanyah hated these tribal differences. As I speak, Uganda has deteriorated, we have become tribal and this is extremely dangerous.

Napak Woman MP Faith Nakut is mooting an ‘anti-tribalistic bill’ in honour of late Oulanyah whom she described as a nationalist who rebuked tribalistic debate in the House.

Minister for Presidency Milly babalanda expressed that Uganda has lost a mentor and a big development resource. He will always be remembered for his integrity, honesty, power of speech, boldness, straightforwardness and determination to action.

Youth Central Region MP, Agnes Kirabo explained that Oulanyah once said that we should put national interests above self and political party. So I encourage us leaders to prioritize the interests of the people of Uganda

