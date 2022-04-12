KAMPALA – Generation Se7en, a pressure group of the ruling party National Resistance Movement has launched a country-wide campaign to monitor government programmes.

The campaign which targets to check the performance of emyooga before the further implementation of other programs like Parish Development Model (PDM) is set to begin with Iganga, sironko and Bulambuli and thereafter Lira (May 12, 14 and 16th respectively)

Speaking to the media in a meeting convened at Amazing Grace Gardens on Bombo Road to restructure the national steering committee and to outline their roadmap for this year, Mr Steven Mukasa, speaker of the pressure group said their national coordinator went on for other assignments, something that prompted them to reorganize their leadership structures.

“We are here to show you our roadmap after changing our leadership. We have a number of programs the government is supporting and we are going to traverse the whole country to monitor and evaluate,”he said.

In his remarks, Simon Ochom the national coordinator said they have been telling the country the good things NRM has done which has made Ugandans love the party and vote for it constantly.

He said all they are after is to ensure that government programs are implemented.

“This time round we are asking about the emyooga and the Parish Development Model. We are going to consult and evaluate, if we find that emyooga didn’t perform well, we will see no reason jumping to PDM,” he said.

He added that they have enough manpower to monitor the government programs and they want to build a strong NRM through uniting youth for a common universal voice.

“We promised Ugandans that we are going to make an evaluation about government programs. Our roadmap begins on May 12 in Iganga. We shall consult the public if it is wise to bring PDM as emyooga is running.”

He added: “We are asking for cooperation from security agencies. This is taxpayers’ money that is being invested in these programs, so we have to monitor for accountability of every single coin.”

In the new National steering team of Generation Se7en, Simon Otkol Ochom is the National Coordinator, Ephraim Kamisani is the Assistant NC and Raymond Pele Obedgiv is the National administrator.

Stephen Mukasa is the Naktional spokesperson, Charles Tumuramye is in charge of finance, Jim Muzuni is the Chief of operations and Robert Oguta will handle protocol.

The head of mobilization is James Musaazi, central region mobilization is John Asiimwe and Simon Peter Osande is in charge of security.

The national coordinator shared that the new structure is to pave way for the smooth running of Generation Se7en and asked the country to accord them support.

