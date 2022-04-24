Bishop Denis Kiwanuka Lote, the retired prelate who served as Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Tororo, from 27 June 2007 until 2 January 2014 has passed on, the Uganda Episcopal Conference has confirmed.

Bishop Lote who was born on 25 March 1938 in Kadumure Village, in present-day Pallisa District, in the Eastern Region of Uganda died at 84 years old.

Bishop Lote who previously served as Bishop of the Diocese of Kotido from 20 May 1991 until 27 June 2007, died at Nsambya Hospital where he was admitted since April 12.

He was ordained a priest on 19 December 1965.

He served as priest in the Archdiocese of Tororo until 20 May 1991.

He was appointed Bishop of Kotido on 20 May 1991 and was consecrated a bishop at Kotido on 18 August by Archbishop Emmanuel Wamala, Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, assisted by Bishop James Odongo, Bishop of Military Ordinariate of Uganda and Bishop Paul Lokiru Kalanda†, Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Portal.

On 27 June 2007, Lote was appointed Archbishop of Tororo and was installed as Archbishop on 14 September 2007.

As Archbishop he was a strong advocate of advance planning, education and preservation of the environment.

He retired on 2 January 2014, at the age of 75 years and 9 months.

